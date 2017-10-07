Edwin Encarnacion is day-to-day with a sprained right ankle

Indians’ designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion wants to play in the postseason again, and if the club advances past the ALDS tomorrow, he’s likely to get that opportunity. Until then, however, he’s day-to-day with a right ankle sprain after turning his foot on second base during Friday’s 13-inning nail-biter over the Yankees.

Encarnacion sustained the injury in the first inning, when he was doubled off of second base and tried to get back to the bag. As he stepped on the base, his ankle twisted and he tumbled to the ground.

While an MRI didn’t reveal any significant damage, his ankle is still very swollen and will need to improve rapidly if the Indians need him to contribute during the remainder of the series. Club manager Terry Francona told reporters that he has yet to confirm Encarnacion’s status for Game 3 and will see how he responds to treatment first. It seems likely that Michael Brantley will step in at DH if need be.

The Indians currently lead the Yankees 2-0 in the Division Series and could wrap it all up by Sunday, when Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco takes on Masahiro Tanaka at Yankee Stadium for a potential Game 3 clincher.

