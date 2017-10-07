Dusty Baker doesn’t know how long Max Scherzer can last in NLDS Game 3

Max Scherzer is still slated to take the bump for the Nationals on Monday, but club manager Dusty Baker doesn’t know how long he can last. That could be an issue for the team, who dropped a 3-0 NLDS opener to the Cubs on Friday and, if they can’t even the series on Saturday, would be looking to spoil the Cubs’ clinch during Game 3 next week.

While the Nationals flailed in a two-hitter against Kyle Hendricks and company, Scherzer threw a bullpen session in preparation for his upcoming outing. He tweaked his right hamstring during his final regular season start last Saturday and was unavailable for the team’s first two Division Series matchups, but told Baker that his session “went well” on Friday and appears to be ready to go after an extended rest period.

Whether or not he walks into a high-pressure, must-win game on Monday is up to left-hander Gio Gonzalez, who will head off Game 2 for the Nats on Saturday afternoon. Gonzalez is flying high after a terrific 2017 run, during which he posted a 15-9 record and 2.96 ERA, and has found limited success in four postseason appearances despite not making it out of the first round. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 PM ET.

