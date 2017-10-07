Getty Images

Byron Buxton played through rib pain

Oct 7, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT
Update, 5:47 PM ET: The Twins’ Dustin Morse reports that no fracture was found in Buxton’s ribs after undergoing multiple tests on Saturday. It appears that he was just playing with intense rib pain following the collision at the wall, and is now facing a much shorter recovery period as he looks forward to a fairly normal offseason.

***

Twins’ outfielder Byron Buxton left it all on the field during the AL Wild Card game on Tuesday, grinding out a run with an RBI force out and slamming into the center field wall to corral a would-be extra-base hit from Todd Frazier. It’s the latter play that got him into trouble, though he played through three more innings before the Twins yanked him in the bottom of the fifth with upper back tightness. Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press corrected that diagnosis on Saturday, reporting that Buxton had instead suffered a cracked rib on the catch.

While the club has yet to address Buxton’s injury, he’s expected to make a full recovery well in advance of spring training. He missed 18 days with a bone contusion in his left hand and a left groin strain earlier in the year, but has been largely healthy for his third campaign with the Twins and finished the regular season batting .253/.314/.413 with 16 home runs and a career-best 3.5 fWAR in 511 PA.

As for the center field wall itself, it doesn’t seem like the Twins are inclined to spruce it up with extra padding over the offseason. Per Berardino, the club shelled out over $100,000 back in 2014 when Aaron Hicks and Sam Fuld sustained concussions after similar collisions at the wall.

Edwin Encarnacion is day-to-day with a sprained right ankle

Oct 7, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT
Indians’ designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion wants to play in the postseason again, and if the club advances past the ALDS tomorrow, he’s likely to get that opportunity. Until then, however, he’s day-to-day with a right ankle sprain after turning his foot on second base during Friday’s 13-inning nail-biter over the Yankees.

Encarnacion sustained the injury in the first inning, when he was doubled off of second base and tried to get back to the bag. As he stepped on the base, his ankle twisted and he tumbled to the ground.

While an MRI didn’t reveal any significant damage, his ankle is still very swollen and will need to improve rapidly if the Indians need him to contribute during the remainder of the series. Club manager Terry Francona told reporters that he has yet to confirm Encarnacion’s status for Game 3 and will see how he responds to treatment first. It seems likely that Michael Brantley will step in at DH if need be.

The Indians currently lead the Yankees 2-0 in the Division Series and could wrap it all up by Sunday, when Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco takes on Masahiro Tanaka at Yankee Stadium for a potential Game 3 clincher.