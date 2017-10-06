Getty Images

Yan Gomes walks off after 13-inning affair, Indians beat Yankees 9-8 for a 2-0 lead in ALDS

By Ashley VarelaOct 6, 2017, 10:38 PM EDT
8 Comments

The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the ALDS after an electric finish on Friday night, defeating the Yankees 9-8 with Yan Gomes‘ walk-off single in the 13th inning.

The Yankees knocked Cleveland ace Corey Kluber around in the first three innings, forcing him off the mound with six runs on seven hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings of Friday’s game. Most of the team’s runs came in the third, when Starlin Castro‘s RBI single and Aaron Hicks‘ three-run bomb boosted them to a three-run advantage. Greg Bird tacked on another two-run shot in the fifth, this time off of Indians’ right-hander Mike Clevinger, but the Bronx Bombers couldn’t keep their AL rivals at bay forever.

Francisco Lindor stepped up to the plate in the sixth with a grand slam, his first of the year and the Indians’ first in the playoffs since 1999. Jay Bruce followed suit with a game-tying solo homer in the eighth inning, but the two reached an impasse in the ninth with shutdown performances from Andrew Miller, Joe Smith and Aroldis Chapman.

The Indians nearly gained a lead in the 10th inning after Austin Jackson came through with a two-out single. The ball was fielded by Chapman, who stumbled and tossed the ball well past first base, where it was deflected by a photographer. The subsequent challenge determined that the ball was out of play, erasing the Indians’ advantage and giving Chapman another opportunity to retire the side.

In the 11th, still tied 8-8, the Yankees capitalized on a similar gaffe by Cleveland third baseman Erik Gonzalez, whose throwing error allowed Todd Frazier to reach second base. Frazier was promptly replaced by pinch-runner Ronald Torreyes, but Yan Gomes picked him off with a sharp throw up the middle to clean up the basepaths.

Finally, after slogging through 13 innings of near-misses, luck came down on Cleveland’s side. Austin Jackson led off the bottom of the 13th inning with a four-pitch walk from Dellin Betances and scooted into second base with his first stolen base of the playoffs. Yan Gomes singled him home for the walk-off win.

The two will meet again on Sunday for Game 3 of the ALDS at 7:30 PM ET. Carlos Carrasco (18-6, 3.29 ERA) will be on the bump for the Indians, while Masahiro Tanaka (12-13, 4.74 ERA) will make his first postseason start with the Yankees since the 2015 Wild Card game.

Kyle Hendricks leads Cubs with a 3-0 shutout over the Nationals for a 1-0 lead in NLDS

By Ashley VarelaOct 6, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

In a postseason that’s been woefully short on strong starts and stellar pitching, Kyle Hendricks delivered one of his best starts of the year. The Cubs’ right-hander went seven solid innings in Friday’s 3-0 win over the Nationals, securing a 1-0 advantage in the NLDS with seven innings of two-hit, six-strikeout ball.

Despite working into a couple jams in the first two innings, Hendricks recovered with a pair of inning-ending outs and kept the Nationals’ baserunners from advancing past second base. Things didn’t go quite as smoothly for the Nats’ Stephen Strasburg, who allowed two runs — both RBI singles from Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo — after hurling 5 2/3 innings of no-hit ball to start the game.

Following Rizzo’s RBI hit in the sixth, Strasburg handed the ball to Ryan Madson, who allowed the Cubs to tack on an extra insurance run with Rizzo’s RBI double in the eighth. The Nationals, meanwhile, couldn’t get a break at the plate. Far from the 4.83 run support average they used to back Strasburg with in the regular season, they failed to reach base even once against the Cubs’ bullpen.

Carl Edwards Jr. needed just 11 pitches to cruise through a scoreless eighth, retiring Trea Turner on a four-pitch strikeout, inducing a first-pitch pop-out from Bryce Harper and flummoxing Anthony Rendon with six straight fastballs for an inning-ending strikeout. Wade Davis was just as efficient in the ninth, utilizing another 11 pitches to retire Daniel Murphy, Ryan Zimmerman and Jayson Werth and seal the Cubs’ shutout.

The Cubs will head off Game 2 of the series on Saturday at 5:30 PM ET. Lefties Jon Lester (13-8, 4.33 ERA) and Gio Gonzalez (15-9, 2.96 ERA) will square off for another contest at Nationals Park before the series moves to Wrigley Field on Monday.