Watch: Francisco Lindor belts Indians’ first postseason grand slam since 1999

Well after Corey Kluber got knocked around in his first postseason start, scattering a career-high six runs over 2 2/3 innings, Francisco Lindor returned the Indians to a one-run deficit with a sixth-inning grand slam. With the bases loaded and two outs, the shortstop settled on a 1-0 slider from Chad Green, belting it an impressive 408 feet past the foul pole in right field.

Not only was it the Indians’ first grand slam of this year’s playoff run, but it was the first postseason grand slam from any Indians’ player since 1999, when Jim Thome’s slam lifted the team to an 11-1 finish over the Red Sox in Game 2 of the ALDS. It also marked just the second grand slam of Lindor’s season following another bases-loaded homer back in April.

The Indians closed the gap two innings later, evening the playing field with another Jay Bruce solo blast off of David Robertson in the eighth. They’re currently tied 8-8 in the top of the ninth inning.

