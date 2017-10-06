Watch: Francisco Lindor belts Indians’ first postseason grand slam since 1999

Well after Corey Kluber got knocked around in his first postseason start, scattering a career-high six runs over 2 2/3 innings, Francisco Lindor returned the Indians to a one-run deficit with a sixth-inning grand slam. With the bases loaded and two outs, the shortstop settled on a 1-0 slider from Chad Green, belting it an impressive 408 feet past the foul pole in right field.
Not only was it the Indians’ first grand slam of this year’s playoff run, but it was the first postseason grand slam from any Indians’ player since 1999, when Jim Thome’s slam lifted the team to an 11-1 finish over the Red Sox in Game 2 of the ALDS. It also marked just the second grand slam of Lindor’s season following another bases-loaded homer back in April.
The Indians closed the gap two innings later, evening the playing field with another Jay Bruce solo blast off of David Robertson in the eighth. They’re currently tied 8-8 in the top of the ninth inning.
Red Sox’ right fielder Mookie Betts was removed from the eighth inning of the club’s 8-2 loss to the Astros on Friday after aggravating a left wrist injury. He was in obvious discomfort after taking a few swings against Luke Gregerson in the top of the eighth, and was replaced on the field by Rajai Davis to start the bottom half of the inning. The team has yet to address his injury or set a timetable for his return, though it doesn’t appear serious enough to keep him sidelined through the remainder of the ALDS.
Betts initially sustained the injury last Sunday, when he was diagnosed with inflammation and a bone bruise in his left wrist following a 6-4 loss against the Blue Jays. A CT scan revealed no structural damage, but the Red Sox chose to play it safe with the 24-year-old, keeping him out of the starting lineup for several games during the final week of the regular season. The extra rest appeared to work: he smashed his 24th home run of the year in his last regular season appearance, then went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the ALDS with a base hit and line drive double.
Prior to Friday’s injury, Betts went 1-for-4 with a double off of Dallas Keuchel. He finished the 2017 season with a .264/.344/.459 batting line, 24 home runs and an .803 OPS through 712 PA.