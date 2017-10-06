MLB fines Ariel Prieto, Diamondbacks over Apple Watch

Yesterday it was reported that Major League Baseball was investigating Diamondbacks coach Ariel Prieto for wearing an Apple Watch in the dugout during Wednesday night’s Wild Card Game against the Rockies. The Dbacks said yesterday that Prieto inadvertently wore the watch and that it was not used for any nefarious or sign-stealing purposes. He just wears that kind of watch and neglected to take it off before game time.
The good news: MLB believes the Dbacks.
The bad news: They and Prieto are getting fined anyway. The statement from MLB:
Major League Baseball has completed its inquiry into the matter of the watch worn by Arizona Diamondbacks coach/interpreter Ariel Prieto in the dugout during the National League Wild Card Game on Wednesday night at Chase Field. The inquiry was conducted by MLB’s Department of Investigations, and the findings were submitted to Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr.
MLB forensically examined Mr. Prieto’s Apple Watch and his cell phone and interviewed Mr. Prieto. MLB found no evidence that Mr. Prieto used the Apple Watch or cell phone for any purpose in the dugout, nor any baseball-related communication on either device, during Wednesday’s game.
Despite these findings, Mr. Prieto violated MLB’s on-field regulation by having this device in the dugout. As a result, Mr. Prieto and the D-backs have each been fined an undisclosed amount. The amount of the fines will in turn be donated by the Office of the Commissioner to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.
So that’s that.