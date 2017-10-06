Getty Images

MLB fines Ariel Prieto, Diamondbacks over Apple Watch

By Craig CalcaterraOct 6, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT
Yesterday it was reported that Major League Baseball was investigating Diamondbacks coach Ariel Prieto for wearing an Apple Watch in the dugout during Wednesday night’s Wild Card Game against the Rockies. The Dbacks said yesterday that Prieto inadvertently wore the watch and that it was not used for any nefarious or sign-stealing purposes. He just wears that kind of watch and neglected to take it off before game time.

The good news: MLB believes the Dbacks.

The bad news: They and Prieto are getting fined anyway. The statement from MLB:

Major League Baseball has completed its inquiry into the matter of the watch worn by Arizona Diamondbacks coach/interpreter Ariel Prieto in the dugout during the National League Wild Card Game on Wednesday night at Chase Field.  The inquiry was conducted by MLB’s Department of Investigations, and the findings were submitted to Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr.

MLB forensically examined Mr. Prieto’s Apple Watch and his cell phone and interviewed Mr. Prieto.  MLB found no evidence that Mr. Prieto used the Apple Watch or cell phone for any purpose in the dugout, nor any baseball-related communication on either device, during Wednesday’s game. 

Despite these findings, Mr. Prieto violated MLB’s on-field regulation by having this device in the dugout.  As a result, Mr. Prieto and the D-backs have each been fined an undisclosed amount.  The amount of the fines will in turn be donated by the Office of the Commissioner to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

So that’s that.

Must-Click Link: A National Anthem controversy . . . 49 years ago

By Craig CalcaterraOct 6, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT
People have been angry about athlete protests during the National Anthem in recent weeks, but don’t think for a moment this is anything new. Wide swaths of America get angry if you do anything that, in their minds anyway, disrespects the National Anthem.

Just ask Jose Feliciano who, in 1968, was asked to do the anthem before Game 5 of the 1968 World Series between the Tigers and Cardinals in Tiger Stadium in Detroit.

Today David Davis of Deadspin walks us back through that controversy. A controversy which looks particularly idiotic with the aid of hindsight. Feliciano’s transgression: re-arranging the Anthem, making it into something of a folky and soulful number, reflecting the turbulent year in which it was being performed. Now we take no issue with a performer re-interpreting “The Star Spangled Banner,” but people were outraged at Feliciano’s rendition, however respectful — and, objectively speaking, beautiful — it was.

I can add one bit to this that wasn’t in Davis’ story. An acquaintance of mine was a low-level Tigers front office employee in 1968 and he was there for the game. When Feliciano began singing, the wife of Tigers owner John Fetzer went into a tizzy. My friend says she began ordering anyone within earshot to do whatever could be done to stop Feliciano. Unplug his amp, put something else louder over the speakers, anything. It was a bit of a chaotic scene, I was told, with no one really doing anything except trying to stay out of Mrs. Fetzer’s way in the short time the song took to complete.

Years later, as Davis notes, Feliciano was invited back to Detroit to perform the anthem and no one can be found now who will admit to being angry about it then. Everyone I know with a memory of it, in fact — family members and friends of family members who lived in Detroit in the late 1960s — claims they thought it was beautiful.

I’m assuming that, similarly, many people angry at Collin Kaepernick or Bruce Maxwell or any other protesting athlete today will claim, years in the future, that they were with them and understood what they were getting at.