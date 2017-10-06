Edwin Encarnacion leaves the Yankees-Indians game with an ankle injury

A scary scene unfolded in Cleveland a few minutes ago, where the New York Yankees are taking on the Cleveland Indians in Game 2 of their American League Division Series.
Indians DH Edwin Encarnacion reached base via a HBP in the first inning and then advanced to second on a Carlos Santana RBI single. The next batter, Jay Bruce, lined out to shortstop, and Encarnacion was doubled off. In his attempt to get back to the bag, however, he stepped awkwardly on second base, turning his ankle and crumbling to the ground:
The Indians have announced that he has a sprained ankle, but there is a wide range in the severity of such injuries, so it will not be known how long Encarnacion will be out until he has been more thoroughly evaluated.
As of this writing the Indians lead the Yankees 3-2 after two innings of play.
Red Sox’ right fielder Mookie Betts was removed from the eighth inning of the club’s 8-2 loss to the Astros on Friday after aggravating a left wrist injury. He was in obvious discomfort after taking a few swings against Luke Gregerson in the top of the eighth, and was replaced on the field by Rajai Davis to start the bottom half of the inning. The team has yet to address his injury or set a timetable for his return, though it doesn’t appear serious enough to keep him sidelined through the remainder of the ALDS.
Betts initially sustained the injury last Sunday, when he was diagnosed with inflammation and a bone bruise in his left wrist following a 6-4 loss against the Blue Jays. A CT scan revealed no structural damage, but the Red Sox chose to play it safe with the 24-year-old, keeping him out of the starting lineup for several games during the final week of the regular season. The extra rest appeared to work: he smashed his 24th home run of the year in his last regular season appearance, then went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the ALDS with a base hit and line drive double.
Prior to Friday’s injury, Betts went 1-for-4 with a double off of Dallas Keuchel. He finished the 2017 season with a .264/.344/.459 batting line, 24 home runs and an .803 OPS through 712 PA.