Tip: Do not promise to get Archie Bradley’s face tattooed on your back

Late in the Rockies-Diamondbacks game last night a lot of people on Twitter wondered what in the heck Torey Lovullo was doing. The Dbacks had the lead, yes, but given how that game was going, no lead felt safe. Insurance runs seemed super important. Yet, in the bottom of the seventh inning, with runners on base, Lovullo allowed the light-hitting Jeff Mathis hit for himself and then let relief pitcher Archie Bradley hit for himself.

Folks following the game on Twitter didn’t much care for these choices. Mathis, for his part, struck out. Then, as Bradley came to the plate, Diamondbacks fans felt that the best course of action was to bargain with God or the fates or whoever it is they felt would listen. They made desperate offers, in fact:

If Archie Bradley plates a run, I'm getting his face tattooed on my back tomorrow. — Jeff Buss (@JBuss9) October 5, 2017

As we all know by now, Bradley did in fact plate a run. Two, in fact, via his improbable triple off of Pat Neshek. A few hours later, after he dried the champagne off, Bradley took to Twitter to hold this dude to his promise:

You better do it — Archie Bradley (@ArchieBradley7) October 5, 2017

They guy seems to be backing down, unfortunately:

I was wondering if you'd see this or not! I don't know if I can go through with it! — Jeff Buss (@JBuss9) October 5, 2017

Sad. Kids today simply don’t honor their commitments. Too busy, uh, eating avocados or whatever it is kids are allegedly doing to ruin society. I lose track of these things.

No word if anyone promised to tattoo Jeff Mathis’ face on their back if he laid down a run-scoring bunt off of Greg Holland, but given how last night went, nothing would surprise me.

