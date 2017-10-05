Stephen Strasburg will get the Game 1 start for the Nationals

Dusty Baker announced this morning that Stephen Strasburg will get the Game One NLDS start for the Nationals against the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

As expected, Max Scherzer is being pushed back due to his wonky hamstring. Baker has yet to decide if Scherzer will be good to go for Game 2 on Saturday or if, instead, he’ll need extra rest and will make the Game Three start. He’ll throw a bullpen session today, after which more will be known. If he starts Saturday, he’d be available to come back for a potential Game 5 on full rest.

While Scherzer is the clear ace of the Nats and will once again figure in the Cy Young race, Strasburg is a fine choice for a Game One starter himself. He was 15-4 with a 2.52 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 204/47 in 175.1 innings this season. He’ll face off against the Cubs Kyle Hendricks tomorrow evening.

