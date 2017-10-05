Stephen Strasburg will get the Game 1 start for the Nationals

Dusty Baker announced this morning that Stephen Strasburg will get the Game One NLDS start for the Nationals against the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.
As expected, Max Scherzer is being pushed back due to his wonky hamstring. Baker has yet to decide if Scherzer will be good to go for Game 2 on Saturday or if, instead, he’ll need extra rest and will make the Game Three start. He’ll throw a bullpen session today, after which more will be known. If he starts Saturday, he’d be available to come back for a potential Game 5 on full rest.
While Scherzer is the clear ace of the Nats and will once again figure in the Cy Young race, Strasburg is a fine choice for a Game One starter himself. He was 15-4 with a 2.52 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 204/47 in 175.1 innings this season. He’ll face off against the Cubs Kyle Hendricks tomorrow evening.
As expected, the Atlanta Braves announced today that Brian Snitker will come back for another season as their manager.
In their announcement, team president and acting general manager John Hart praised Snitker as “life-long Brave” who has “devoted his last 42 years to this organization.” Hart says Snitker has shown that he is dedicated to “guiding the team through this transition period.” Hart added that decisions on the other Braves coaches will be made in the coming weeks.
As we have argued in recent days, it is not at all clear that Snitker is the best man to lead the team going forward. The recent turmoil in the Braves front office, however, seems to have bought him some extra time. Meanwhile, Snitker’s presence in the dugout buys whoever takes over the front office some extra time too, as a disappointing 2018 season could be addressed by simply firing Snitker, pushing off tough questions for the new GM — or Hart, if he holds over in the role longer than expected — to a later date.