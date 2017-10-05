Getty Images

Sandy Alderson expected to get a two-year contract extension

By Craig CalcaterraOct 5, 2017, 10:55 AM EDT
Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports that the Mets will soon announce that general manager Sandy Alderson will sign a two-year contract extension that will lock him up through the 2020 season.

Alderson, who turns 70 next month, has been at the helm of the Mets since the 2010-11 offseason. In that time he has overseen a paring down of payroll but, until this season anyway, an improvement of performance, taking a fourth place team to third, then second and then first in the division, winning the NL pennant in 2015 and the Wild Card in 2016. This year injuries and sub-par performance pushed the Mets back into fourth and led to the dismissal of manager Terry Collins and pitching coach Dan Warthen.

Talent-wise, the team is at a crossroads. What was once thought to be a dominant rotation that would last years has been beset with injuries and the development of minor league hitters has been uneven at best. At the same time, the presence of Yoenis Cespedes, Noah Syndergaard and other veterans, along with the ascendence of Michael Conforto, put the team on more of a win-now footing than a rebuild footing. The decisions facing the Mets this offseason will not be easy ones.

They will, however, have an old hand making them, now and for the foreseeable future.

Braves give Brian Snitker another year

By Craig CalcaterraOct 5, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT
As expected, the Atlanta Braves announced today that Brian Snitker will come back for another season as their manager.

In their announcement, team president and acting general manager John Hart praised Snitker as “life-long Brave” who has “devoted his last 42 years to this organization.” Hart says Snitker has shown that he is dedicated to “guiding the team through this transition period.” Hart added that decisions on the other Braves coaches will be made in the coming weeks.

As we have argued in recent days, it is not at all clear that Snitker is the best man to lead the team going forward. The recent turmoil in the Braves front office, however, seems to have bought him some extra time. Meanwhile, Snitker’s presence in the dugout buys whoever takes over the front office some extra time too, as a disappointing 2018 season could be addressed by simply firing Snitker, pushing off tough questions for the new GM — or Hart, if he holds over in the role longer than expected — to a later date.