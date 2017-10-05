Report: Giants, Cardinals, and Phillies were most aggressive in pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton this summer

In a recent column for FanRag Sports, Jon Heyman reports that the Giants, Cardinals, and Phillies were the “most aggressive” in pursuit of Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton this summer. Stanton, of course stayed put, but this remains relevant because the Marlins are expected to hold another firesale under new ownership. Stanton, as well as Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich, and J.T. Realmuto could be traded, Heyman notes.

Stanton, 27, fell just shy of 60 home runs this past season, finishing with a major league-best 59 dingers and 132 RBI while slashing .281/.376/.631 in 692 plate appearances. It marked only the sixth season out of eight in which he was able to cross the 600-PA threshold. That, and Stanton’s massive 13-year, $325 million contract (of which $295 million and 10 years remain) hampers Stanton’s trade value a bit.

According to Heyman, Stanton places a high priority on winning now, which might make the Cardinals and some other teams on the periphery like the Dodgers and Red Sox a better fit than the Phillies, Giants, and some others.

