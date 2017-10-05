Max Scherzer to start Game 3 of NLDS

The Nationals have finally determined when they will use ace Max Scherzer in the NLDS against the Cubs: Game 3, MASN’s Mark Zuckerman reports.
Scherzer has been dealing with a right hamstring injury suffered during his last start of the season. He was expected to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday, then didn’t, then was expected to throw a bullpen session on Thursday and didn’t.
The Nationals are in a tough spot. They obviously want to win in the playoffs, which would mean using Scherzer in a way such that he could make two starts in the NLDS if necessary. But he’s also signed through 2021, so the team doesn’t want to jeopardize his ability to contribute in future years.
Scherzer, 33, will be in the mix for the National League Cy Young Award after finishing 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA and a 268/55 K/BB ratio in 200 2/3 innings in the regular season.
Update (5:09 PM ET): The Red Sox say Nunez had a “reaggravation of a right knee injury,” Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports. It’s unknown at the moment if he’ll be able to contribute for the rest of the ALDS.
*
Red Sox DH Eduardo Nunez suffered an apparent injury leaving the batter’s box as he attempted to run out a ground ball in the top of the first inning against Astros starter Justin Verlander in the first game of the ALDS. Nunez limped down the line before collapsing to the ground near the first base bag in pain. He couldn’t put any weight on his leg, so he was carried off the field by the trainer and manager John Farrell.
The Red Sox should pass along details about Nunez’s status during the game, so we’ll post an update when that happens.
Nunez, 30, performed well after coming to the Red Sox from the Giants ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline at the end of July. In 173 plate appearances with the Red Sox, he hit .321/.353/.539 with eight home runs, 27 RBI, and 23 runs scored. He played mostly second base but also played some third base and shortstop.