Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock searched for hotels near Fenway Park

NBC News is reporting that Stephen Paddock, the gunman who killed 59 people in Las Vegas on Sunday night, researched possible attack locations in Boston and Chicago, including locations near Fenway Park.

Law enforcement officials are not yet sure what the purpose of the research was, but it apparently included locations near Grant Park in Chicago, where the annual Lollapalooza festival is held, and near Fenway Park. He did not travel to either location. It’s worth noting that there are no hotels near Fenway with views into the park, with the closest high rise hotel standing over a half mile away.

There are several major league ballparks, however, which do have hotels with nearby, bird’s eye views. In light of what happened in Las Vegas, it would not be at all surprising if security at any hotels with nearby sight lines of stadiums and parks where many people gather is ratcheted up in the coming days and weeks.

Follow @craigcalcaterra