Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock searched for hotels near Fenway Park

NBC News is reporting that Stephen Paddock, the gunman who killed 59 people in Las Vegas on Sunday night, researched possible attack locations in Boston and Chicago, including locations near Fenway Park.
Law enforcement officials are not yet sure what the purpose of the research was, but it apparently included locations near Grant Park in Chicago, where the annual Lollapalooza festival is held, and near Fenway Park. He did not travel to either location. It’s worth noting that there are no hotels near Fenway with views into the park, with the closest high rise hotel standing over a half mile away.
There are several major league ballparks, however, which do have hotels with nearby, bird’s eye views. In light of what happened in Las Vegas, it would not be at all surprising if security at any hotels with nearby sight lines of stadiums and parks where many people gather is ratcheted up in the coming days and weeks.
The New York Post reports that Major League Baseball is investigating why Diamondbacks coach Ariel Prieto was wearing what appears to be a smart watch during last night’s Wild Card game against the Rockies.
As you likely recall, the Red Sox were recently given a fine after it was discovered that they had stolen signs via the use of a smart watch, which violated baseball’s rules regarding the use of electronic devices for such a purpose. At the time of the fine, the league said that future sanctions would be more severe in light of the warning provided by the Red Sox incident.
It is unclear, of course, whether Prieto was using his watch for anything or if, rather, he was just wearing it out of habit. Electronic devices that are internet-capable are prohibited as a matter of course, however, and any laptops or tablets used in a dugout must have connectivity disabled. Again, it’s unclear what the status of Prieto’s watch was and no one is commenting on anything.
Worth watching, even if it seems likely that little if anything comes out of this.