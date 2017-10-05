Eduardo Nunez carried off the field with apparent leg injury in first inning of ALDS Game 1

Red Sox DH Eduardo Nunez suffered an apparent injury leaving the batter’s box as he attempted to run out a ground ball in the top of the first inning against Astros starter Justin Verlander in the first game of the ALDS. Nunez limped down the line before collapsing to the ground near the first base bag in pain. He couldn’t put any weight on his leg, so he was carried off the field by the trainer and manager John Farrell.

The Red Sox should pass along details about Nunez’s status during the game, so we’ll post an update when that happens.

Nunez, 30, performed well after coming to the Red Sox from the Giants ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline at the end of July. In 173 plate appearances with the Red Sox, he hit .321/.353/.539 with eight home runs, 27 RBI, and 23 runs scored. He played mostly second base but also played some third base and shortstop.

