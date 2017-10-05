Braves give Brian Snitker another year

As expected, the Atlanta Braves announced today that Brian Snitker will come back for another season as their manager.
In their announcement, team president and acting general manager John Hart praised Snitker as “life-long Brave” who has “devoted his last 42 years to this organization.” Hart says Snitker has shown that he is dedicated to “guiding the team through this transition period.” Hart added that decisions on the other Braves coaches will be made in the coming weeks.
As we have argued in recent days, it is not at all clear that Snitker is the best man to lead the team going forward. The recent turmoil in the Braves front office, however, seems to have bought him some extra time. Meanwhile, Snitker’s presence in the dugout buys whoever takes over the front office some extra time too, as a disappointing 2018 season could be addressed by simply firing Snitker, pushing off tough questions for the new GM — or Hart, if he holds over in the role longer than expected — to a later date.
Late in the Rockies-Diamondbacks game last night a lot of people on Twitter wondered what in the heck Torey Lovullo was doing. The Dbacks had the lead, yes, but given how that game was going, no lead felt safe. Insurance runs seemed super important. Yet, in the bottom of the seventh inning, with runners on base, Lovullo allowed the light-hitting Jeff Mathis hit for himself and then let relief pitcher Archie Bradley hit for himself.
Folks following the game on Twitter didn’t much care for these choices. Mathis, for his part, struck out. Then, as Bradley came to the plate, Diamondbacks fans felt that the best course of action was to bargain with God or the fates or whoever it is they felt would listen. They made desperate offers, in fact:
As we all know by now, Bradley did in fact plate a run. Two, in fact, via his improbable triple off of Pat Neshek. A few hours later, after he dried the champagne off, Bradley took to Twitter to hold this dude to his promise:
They guy seems to be backing down, unfortunately:
Sad. Kids today simply don’t honor their commitments. Too busy, uh, eating avocados or whatever it is kids are allegedly doing to ruin society. I lose track of these things.
No word if anyone promised to tattoo Jeff Mathis’ face on their back if he laid down a run-scoring bunt off of Greg Holland, but given how last night went, nothing would surprise me.