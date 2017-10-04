Rangers exercise 2019 option on manager Jeff Banister

The Texas Rangers have announced that they have exercised their 2019 option on manager Jeff Banister.

Texas missed the playoffs this year with a record of 78-84, but no one really thinks Banister is the cause for that. It was the bullpen more than anything, with a lot of guys who performed admirably in 2016 cratering this year. Rougned Odor took a step back in his first year of his big contract extension. Injuries to Adrian Beltre and Cole Hamels caused Texas to stumble along the way. Stuff happens.

In the past three seasons the 2015 Manager of the Year has a record of 261-225. That’s earned him the helm through next season and the season after that.

