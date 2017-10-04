Rangers exercise 2019 option on manager Jeff Banister

The Texas Rangers have announced that they have exercised their 2019 option on manager Jeff Banister.
Texas missed the playoffs this year with a record of 78-84, but no one really thinks Banister is the cause for that. It was the bullpen more than anything, with a lot of guys who performed admirably in 2016 cratering this year. Rougned Odor took a step back in his first year of his big contract extension. Injuries to Adrian Beltre and Cole Hamels caused Texas to stumble along the way. Stuff happens.
In the past three seasons the 2015 Manager of the Year has a record of 261-225. That’s earned him the helm through next season and the season after that.
The Cubs face off against the Nats in the NLDS starting this Friday and the guy who will get the Cubs first start of the 2017 postseason is the same one who got the last start in the 2016 postseason: Kyle Hendricks.
Hendricks was 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA in 24 starts this year but had an outstanding second half of the regular season, posting a 2.19 ERA and a 72/19 K/BB ratio over his thirteen starts after the All-Star break.
Jon Lester will start Game 2 on Saturday, Jose Quintana will start Game 3 on Monday and, if the series is not a sweep, Jake Arrieta will start Game 4. Arrieta is being pushed back farther than he normally would be due to a right hamstring injury. John Lackey will, apparently, pitch out of the bullpen.