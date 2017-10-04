Jon Gray’s first inning in the Wild Card game nearly goes as poorly as Luis Severino’s

Rockies starter Jon Gray, like Yankees starter Luis Severino, gave up three runs in his Wild Card start. Gray, however, was able to navigate out of the inning.

Diamondbacks starter Zack Greinke set the Rockies down in order in the top of the first. Then the D-Backs’ offense came out swinging against Gray. David Peralta and Ketel Marte both singled and Paul Goldschmidt followed up by ripping Gray’s first-pitch curve over the fence in left field at Chase Field for a three-run home run.

The similarities to Severino’s didn’t stop there. Just like Severino, Gray allowed a single and then a double after the first three runs scored. Rockies manager Bud Black stuck with Gray, though, who struck out Daniel Descalso and Jeff Mathis to get out of the inning.

Makes you wonder if the Rockies might’ve put themselves in a better position by trying “bullpenning.”

