How I learned to stop worrying and love modern playoff baseball

By Craig CalcaterraOct 4, 2017, 10:47 AM EDT
Relief pitchers recorded 44 of the 51 outs in last night’s Wild Card game. The starting pitcher of the winning team recorded one of them. In all there were eighteen strikeouts, nine walks and five homers allowed, collectively, by eleven pitchers. The game, which did not include a bottom-of-the-ninth, took three hours and fifty-one minutes. Welcome to playoff baseball.

This is maybe the third or fourth year of the quick hooks/long bombs playoff era, and I’m torn about how to think of it all.

On the one hand, it assaults my aesthetic preferences. I’m a pitching guy who has always perceived the game first and foremost through the feats of starting pitchers. It’s a dispositional thing, mostly. My favorite players growing up were usually starters who, rightly or wrongly, I imagined as Davids facing nine Goliaths. I have always appreciated offensive heroics — Kirk Gibson’s homer off of Dennis Eckersley is one of my greatest baseball memories — but my ideal baseball game has always been one in which the drama and narrative comes by virtue of a pitcher’s duel, with the tension building, inning-over-inning, until one of them breaks. Quickly-moving games in which aces, be they well-established or named as such by brevet promotion, work something close to magic as the innings build.

On the other hand, just because a game doesn’t conform to one’s preferences does not mean there isn’t greatness and drama to be found. While the pitching changes themselves — and breaks in the action occasioned by them — are buzzkills, how can you not appreciate the feat of a guy like the Yankees’ David Robertson being pressed into service early and used beyond his normal tolerances? A one-inning, eighth or ninth inning reliever came in in the middle of the third inning and tossed twice as many pitches as he usually does. It was not Jack Morris or Tom Glavine going three times through the lineup, but it was gutsy and it was excellent work and if you can’t appreciate that you’re just being a curmudgeon.

In light of all of that, I’m inclined to hold my complaints and just do my best to go with it.

This is what playoff baseball is now. It got this way by virtue of a lot of logical decisions. Decisions which, in a vacuum, make sense but which collectively have created a product that is somewhat (though, as time goes on, less-and-less) foreign and not necessarily to my liking. I still don’t know how to process these sorts of games as aesthetic experiences, but the guys on the field aren’t there to validate my aesthetic preferences. They’re there to win and they’ll do it whatever way they can. The guys back in the 1980s weren’t trying to deliver a pleasing aesthetic product to me either, after all. They were trying to win however they could. I just came to like what they were doing because that was what I grew up with.

I’ll watch as many playoff games as I physically can because that’s what I like and that’s what I do. I will, no doubt, sigh heavily as games drag on and as managers walk out to make pitching change after pitching change, turning the most important games of the year into bullpen games, the likes of which we’d only see in emergencies and when outcomes were relatively meaningless in the regular season. I’ll take to Twitter and moan about it sometimes too, lamenting that, in October, the game is transformed into something very different from what it is between April and September. I’m old and that’s what old people do.

But I’m going to try to do as little of that as possible. And even if I can’t stifle it too much, I’m not going to let my prejudices about how baseball games are most pleasingly mounted obscure the greatness that still occurs in every single one.

A critical strikeout by a relief ace in a tense situation is just as fantastic if it happens in the fourth inning as it would be in the ninth. A fantastic defensive play is still a fantastic defensive play if happens at 9:30PM or close to midnight. A homer is still a homer no matter if it’s the only one in the game or the sixth. Homers are cool. Baseball games can take the form of any number of narratives, but moments are still moments. If you fail to acknowledge them simply because they aren’t delivered in a manner to which you’re accustomed, it’s your loss. Don’t miss or denigrate the moments because you don’t like how they came to be.

And hey, as I watch all of these games, I’ll likely get at least one classic starting pitching performance somewhere along the way. It’ll be that more special to me when it comes.

Previewing the N.L. Wild Card Game

By Craig CalcaterraOct 4, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT
The Rockies and Diamondbacks have played each other 19 times this season. Tonight it’s number 20. The National League Wild Card game. The winner advances and the loser goes home.

The storyline here is going to be all about the glass slipper. Both of these teams were terrible in 2016, with the Dbacks going 69-93 and the Rockies going 75-87. Each fired their managers after the campaign, hiring Torey Lovullo and Bud Black, respectively and each flipped their records for the better. No one expected either team to contend strongly this year, let alone make the playoffs. The “happy to be here” factor should be pretty low, however, as both teams started the season strong and looked to be on a postseason trajectory well before the All-Star break.

Arizona took the season from Colorado, winning 11 to the Rockies’ eight. They outscored the Rockies 101-69 and took five of the seven games the two teams played in September. The teams split the ten games they played at Chase Field. If you care about such things, the Rockies beat the Diamondbacks in the 2007 NLDS. You probably shouldn’t care about such things, though, as there is no one around from back then who will have a say in how this turns out.

Let’s take a quick glance at the matchups.

The starting pitchers:

  • Rockies: RH Jon Gray (10-4, 3.67 ERA in 20 starts, 110 1/3 IP).
  • Diamondbacks: RH Zack Greinke (17-7, 3.20, 215 Ks in 202 1/3 IP).

Gray is 2-1 with a 3.50 ERA in three starts against the Diamondbacks. He didn’t allow more than three runs in any of the starts.  Greinke is 2-1 in five starts against Colorado with a 3.41 ERA. Greinke has playoff experience, going 3-3 with a 3.55 ERA in nine starts. This Gray’s first taste of the postseason.

The lineups:

The Rockies are what the Rockies always are when they’re playing well: powerful and potent, featuring the top offense in the National League. It’s an attack led by NL batting champion Charlie Blackmon, who hit .331/.399/.601 with 37 home runs and 104 RBI and Nolan Arenado, who hit .309/.373/.586 with 37 homers and 130 RBI. As always, you have to take Rockies’ hitters’ numbers with a grain of salt due to the Coors Field factor: both men hit worse on the road than at home, though Arenado’s splits are nowhere near as pronounced of many past Rockies sluggers.

Arizona counters with the fourth best offense in the National League, but one which vastly improved in the second half of the season due to the addition of J.D. Martinez. Martinez’s production after the trade is comic book stuff, as he batted .302/.366/.741 with 29 homers in just 62 games. He’s backed by Paul Goldschmidt who put up another fantastic season — .297/.404/.563 with 36 homers — but who finished the season in a slump. A sharp slump, actually, going 0 for his last 17 heading into the Wild Card game.

The bullpens:

As we’ve seen so often in recent years — and as we saw last night in New York — bullpens are a key factor to postseason success. An outsized one, in fact, with the manager sporting the quickest hook often being the one with the advantage. Greinke, of course, has a $200m+ contract which assumes he’ll pitch long into games that matter. He averages about six and a third innings per start. His counterpart, Gray, averages about five and a half innings per start, but he’s been on a roll of late, tossing five or more innings and allowing three or fewer earned runs in 13 consecutive starts.

Don’t be shocked if Dbacks’ skipper Lovullo uses a starter — possibly even projected NLDS Game 1 starter Robbie Ray — as a reliever. The idea is to get Greinke through the Rockies lineup twice — and likely not more than twice — and then to eventually get the ball to Fernando Rodney to start the ninth in a position for a save. He is not the kind of closer you want to bring in to put out a fire in the eighth. He kinda creates his own fires. Just how he rolls.

As for the Rockies, if Gray falters early, they could use Chris Rusin and possibly starter German Marquez to bridge the gap to relievers Jake McGee, Pat Neshek and Greg Holland. Bud Black has a lot more options in his pen than Rockies managers past.

All in all, this is pretty even matchup. I give the Dbacks the edge as the slightly better team on paper, as the winner of the season series and as the home team who will have close to 50,000 fans in attendance. I knock the Rockies a bit more than I usually knock a road team because that’s just how the Rockies work.

Of course, it’s a one-and-done game and anything can happen. That’s why they call it the Wild Card.