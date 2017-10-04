Joe Skipper/Getty Images

Fredi Gonzalez has been brushing up on analytics

By Bill BaerOct 4, 2017, 9:48 PM EDT
On Tuesday, Craig noted that the Tigers plan to interview two-time manager Fredi Gonzalez for the club’s current managerial opening after letting Brad Ausmus go. Other teams have openings as well, including the Phillies and Mets.

In an effort to make himself more appealing as a managerial candidate, Gonzalez has been brushing up on analytics, Tim Healey of the Sun Sentinel reports. In 2015, Gonzalez started reading Sports Analytics and Data Science: Winning the Game with Methods and Models by Thomas W. Miller. He later called Miller and asked to audit the class, but Miller told him the skipper didn’t need to. Gonzalez also held what turned into an informal book club with members of the Marlins including senior director of analytics Jason Pare and administrative coach Ed Lucas.

Gonzalez said, “I want to be able to go into an interview and be able to talk [analytics]. Not that I couldn’t before. But now I go OK, if they drop it on me, I know what that means.”

He also credited Marlins manager Don Mattingly for helping him learn how to be a better communicator. Gonzalez served as the Marlins’ third base coach this past season. Gonzalez said, “You learn how people prepare. You ask questions. Some things that were important to you two, three years ago, now you sit back and watch somebody else do it and go, ‘Well, maybe this is how I should do stuff.’”

Gonzalez, 53, managed the Marlins from 2007 through the middle of 2010, accruing an aggreagate 276-279 record. He managed the Braves from 2011 through the first month and a half of the 2016 season, amassing a 434-413 record.

Jon Gray's first inning in the Wild Card game nearly goes as poorly as Luis Severino's

By Bill BaerOct 4, 2017, 8:47 PM EDT
Rockies starter Jon Gray, like Yankees starter Luis Severino, gave up three runs in his Wild Card start. Gray, however, was able to navigate out of the inning.

Diamondbacks starter Zack Greinke set the Rockies down in order in the top of the first. Then the D-Backs’ offense came out swinging against Gray. David Peralta and Ketel Marte both singled and Paul Goldschmidt followed up by ripping Gray’s first-pitch curve over the fence in left field at Chase Field for a three-run home run.

The similarities to Severino’s didn’t stop there. Just like Severino, Gray allowed a single and then a double after the first three runs scored. Rockies manager Bud Black stuck with Gray, though, who struck out Daniel Descalso and Jeff Mathis to get out of the inning.

Makes you wonder if the Rockies might’ve put themselves in a better position by trying “bullpenning.”

Update: After getting Greinke to ground out to lead off the bottom of the second, Peralta singled and Marte knocked him in with a triple to make it 4-0. Black took Gray out and brought in Scott Oberg. Yikes.