Tigers to interview Fredi Gonzalez for their managerial opening

Katie Strang of The Athletic reports that the Tigers will interview Fredi Gonzalez for their managerial vacancy on Thursday.

Gonzalez served as the Marlins third base coach this past year. Before that he managed the Braves for five full seasons and part of a sixth and the Marlins for three seasons and part of a fourth. He has 710-692 record in those ten seasons.

Gonzalez is not exactly a sexy choice to lead a club, but the Tigers aren’t really looking for sexy right now. They look to be embarking on a multi-year rebuild, and whoever gets the job will be tasked with caretaker duties until the club looks to improve. For that you don’t necessarily need an innovator. You need a guy who knows how to find the manager’s office, can fill out a lineup card and can teach a bunch of young, unproven players how to at least attempt to look like major leaguers while dishing the cliches to the press. Gonzalez can do that.

