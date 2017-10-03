Rays, pitching coach Jim Hickey part ways

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that pitching coach Jim Hickey and the Rays have mutually agreed to part ways. Hickey had been the Rays’ pitching coach since 2007. Topkin adds that Hickey was under contract for 2018, but both sides felt it was time for a change.

The Rays weren’t particularly disappointing in the pitching department this year. The club allowed 4.35 runs per game in aggregate, the fifth-best mark in the American League and about a third of a run better than the league average.

Given Hickey’s reputation, he should latch on with another team quickly. The Cardinals and Mets are two teams with current openings for a pitching coach.

The Rays are expected to name Kyle Snyder as the new pitching coach and move Charlie Montoyo to bench coach, per Topkin.

