Mets fire their pitching coach, trainer

The New York Mets announced today that their longtime pitching coach Dan Warthen and their long time head trainer, Ray Ramirez, won’t be back in 2018. Warthen, who has been the Mets pitching coach since 2008. Ramirez had held his position since 2005. Warthen has been offered another job in the organization.

Ramirez has drawn ire from Mets fans and, at times, the press in the wake of numerous critical Mets injuries over the years. It’s worth noting, however, that the fan and media anger at injuries has often been spurred by the manner in which they were communicated to the public — or sometimes not communicated — or how the team has decided to employ — or not employ — the disabled list. Which is to say that, while many have questioned Ramirez over the years, it’s not at all clear that the Mets injury issues are markedly different than those of any other team, let alone that they are the fault of Ramirez. Still, expect some Mets fans to be happy about this move.

As far as other coaching moves, the Mets announced that they will keep hitting coach Kevin Long, assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler and third base coach Glenn Sherlock, who is already under contract for next year. Bench coach Dick Scott, first base coach Tom Goodwin and bullpen coach Ricky Bones will be granted permission to speak to other teams, pending the choice of a new manager.

