Here are your Wild Card and Division Series umpire assignments

Back in July Angel Hernandez filed a discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball claiming that he was passed up for promotion and postseason assignments. That’s still pending, but in the meantime he’ll be working the postseason this year. At least part of it, as he’s been assigned to handle the Red Sox-Astros Division Series. That, and all of the other umpire assignments for the Wild Card and first round of the playoffs were announced yesterday.
Among some of our other favorite umps, Laz Diaz gets the Cubs-Nats series. Joe West gets nothing, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be back for the League Championship Series or World Series. We are never too far from getting some Joe West in our lives.
Here are the assignments. Lodge your complaints in the comments, where Major League Baseball will get right on them, I am certain.
The New York Mets announced today that their longtime pitching coach Dan Warthen and their long time head trainer, Ray Ramirez, won’t be back in 2018. Warthen, who has been the Mets pitching coach since 2008. Ramirez had held his position since 2005. Warthen has been offered another job in the organization.
Ramirez has drawn ire from Mets fans and, at times, the press in the wake of numerous critical Mets injuries over the years. It’s worth noting, however, that the fan and media anger at injuries has often been spurred by the manner in which they were communicated to the public — or sometimes not communicated — or how the team has decided to employ — or not employ — the disabled list. Which is to say that, while many have questioned Ramirez over the years, it’s not at all clear that the Mets injury issues are markedly different than those of any other team, let alone that they are the fault of Ramirez. Still, expect some Mets fans to be happy about this move.
As far as other coaching moves, the Mets announced that they will keep hitting coach Kevin Long, assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler and third base coach Glenn Sherlock, who is already under contract for next year. Bench coach Dick Scott, first base coach Tom Goodwin and bullpen coach Ricky Bones will be granted permission to speak to other teams, pending the choice of a new manager.