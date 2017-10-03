Byron Buxton exits AL Wild Card game with back tightness

Tuesday’s start against the Twins in the American League Wild Card game didn’t go according to plan for Luis Severino. The Yankees’ right-hander didn’t have any command, though his fastball sat in the high 90’s and occasionally hit 100.

Brian Dozier started the game by slugging a 3-1 fastball to left field for a solo home run — the Twins’ first leadoff home run in the playoffs. After getting Joe Mauer to foul out, Severino walked Jorge Polanco, then served up a two-run line drive home run to right field off of the bat of Eddie Rosario.

The Twins kept applying pressure. Eduardo Escobar lined a single to center field and Max Kepler lined a change-up to right field, advancing to second base when right fielder Aaron Judge bobbled the ball. Manager Joe Girardi, who was seen during Kepler’s at-bat with his head in the crook of his arm on the dugout rail, came out and replaced Severino with Chad Green.

Green struck out Byron Buxton and Jason Castro, stranding both inherited runners. All told, Severino threw 29 pitches, giving up the three runs on four hits and a walk with no strikeouts. On the bright side, his line score could’ve been worse if not for Green.

Update: Didi Gregorius tied the game a three apiece with a three-run home run off of Ervin Santana in the bottom half of the first. Severino isn’t in line for the loss anymore!

