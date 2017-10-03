Brewers minor leaguer Bubba Derby shielded two young women during Las Vegas mass shooting

As you are likely aware, there was a tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night as a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino towards attendees at an outdoor Jason Aldean concert. At least 59 died and over 500 were injured in what was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Brewers minor league pitcher Bubba Derby was in attendance and helped protect two young women he had met at the concert, as MLB.com’s Ben Weinrib reports. Derby was in attendance with family including his parents, aunt, nephew, sister, and brother-in-law.

Derby said, “There were these women who were sitting there literally frozen in fear. We started picking people up and shoveling them to the [exit] toward the back, and we all went that way.”

Derby later met up with his sister and brother-in-law in the lobby of the hotel and began helping people in need of medical assistance.

There’s a ton of people lying on the ground crying, scared. There was a corner that they designated for the wounded. My brother-in-law is a firefighter and used to be an EMT, and you see these people, and they ran over and immediately started helping without hesitating. They’re grabbing gloves, they’re grabbing gauze, bottles of water, they’re helping these victims who are facing injuries that they never thought they’d face in their lives, and they’re scared. They don’t know where their family is. Especially running out of the venue, you see these victims carrying wounded people. It was incredible to see all these people helping each other. “It was amazing and warming to see these people stay in harm’s way to help other people who seemed helpless. They sat there crumpled with fear, and these people went out of their way, into the eye of the danger, to help. That was incredible. At a time like this, it was refreshing to see in such a negative, negative day.

Derby said that processing everything that happened that night “is definitely going to take a little time on my end.”

Derby, 23, spent his 2017 season with Double-A Bioloxy and Triple-A Colorado Springs. The Brewers acquired him early last year from the Athletics in the Khris Davis trade.

Regardless of which team you root for, it will be easy to cheer for Derby going forward after his acts of heroism on Sunday night.

