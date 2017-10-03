Library of Congress

2017 Playoff Predictions

By Craig CalcaterraOct 3, 2017, 10:38 AM EDT
10 Comments

The playoffs are weaponized randomness. The one-and-done Wild Card games are like Russian roulette, only with worse odds. As such, the sorts of caveats we offer with our usual regular season predictions apply even more so now. Picking playoff winners is a fool’s errand. Luckily, we here at HardballTalk are not afraid to look foolish.

As a general observation, the Indians strike us as the strongest team in the AL. Both Bill and Ashley like the Nationals in the NL. I’m less sure about that, even though it wouldn’t surprise me if they advanced. I just think the Cubs look a bit stronger than them and that the Dodgers have figured out their late season problems and will finally move past the NLCS. For what it’s worth, Ashley picked the Nationals to win it all way back in March. Bill picked the Dodgers. I picked the Cubs to repeat. At least Ashley has the courage of her long-held convictions. Bill and I drift with the wind. Men, right?

Anyway, here you go. If you place actual wagers based on these predictions, God help you.

CRAIG

AL Wild Card: Yankees over Twins

NL Wild Card: Diamondbacks over Rockies

ALDS1: Astros over Red Sox in 5
ALDS2: Indians over Yankees in 4

NLDS1: Cubs over Nationals in 5
NLDS2: Dodgers over Diamondbacks in 5

ALCS: Indians over Astros in 6
NLCS: Dodgers over Cubs in 6

World Series: Indians over Dodgers in 6

 

BILL

AL Wild Card: Yankees over Twins

NL Wild Card: Diamondbacks over Rockies

ALDS1: Astros over Red Sox in 4
ALDS2: Indians over Yankees in 4

NLDS1: Nationals over Cubs in 5
NLDS2: Dodgers over Diamondbacks in 3

ALCS: Indians over Astros in 7
NLCS: Nationals over Dodgers in 6

World Series: Indians over Nationals in 5

 

ASHLEY:

AL Wild Card: Yankees over Twins

NL Wild Card: Diamondbacks over Rockies

ALDS1: Astros over Red Sox in 5
ALDS2: Indians over Yankees in 3

NLDS1: Nationals over Cubs in 4
NLDS2: Diamondbacks over Dodgers in 4

ALCS: Indians over Astros in 5
NLCS: Nationals over Diamondbacks in 6

World Series: Nationals over Indians in 6

Mets fire their pitching coach, trainer

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraOct 3, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The New York Mets announced today that their longtime pitching coach Dan Warthen and their long time head trainer, Ray Ramirez, won’t be back in 2018. Warthen, who has been the Mets pitching coach since 2008. Ramirez had held his position since 2005. Warthen has been offered another job in the organization.

Ramirez has drawn ire from Mets fans and, at times, the press in the wake of numerous critical Mets injuries over the years. It’s worth noting, however, that the fan and media anger at injuries has often been spurred by the manner in which they were communicated to the public — or sometimes not communicated — or how the team has decided to employ — or not employ — the disabled list. Which is to say that, while many have questioned Ramirez over the years, it’s not at all clear that the Mets injury issues are markedly different than those of any other team, let alone that they are the fault of Ramirez. Still, expect some Mets fans to be happy about this move.

As far as other coaching moves, the Mets announced that they will keep hitting coach Kevin Long, assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler and third base coach Glenn Sherlock, who is already under contract for next year. Bench coach Dick Scott, first base coach Tom Goodwin and bullpen coach Ricky Bones will be granted permission to speak to other teams, pending the choice of a new manager.