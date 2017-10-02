Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Jose Bautista intends to play in 2018

By Bill BaerOct 2, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT
Jose Bautista was given a hero’s send-off by the crowd in his final home game in Toronto last week. His tenure with the Blue Jays is over, but the veteran does plan to play in 2018, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reports.

Bautista, who turns 37 years old this month, had his worst season since becoming a regular in 2006. He hit .203/.308/.366 with 23 home runs, 65 RBI, and 92 runs scored in 686 plate appearances. His peripheral stats indicate a player who was legitimately declining, not just getting unlucky. Compared to 2016, he drew 4.6 percent fewer walks, struck out nearly five percent more often, pulled pitches nearly eight percent less often, made hard contact nearly nine percent less often, and chased pitches out of the strike zone five percent more often.

Given his age, eroding offense, and similarly eroding defensive capabilities, Bautista may have a hard time building a market this offseason. He may have to settle for a one-year, incentive-laden contract or even a minor league deal so teams are limiting their risk in signing him.

Mike Scioscia confirms he is returning to Angels next year

By Bill BaerOct 2, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT
Manager Mike Scioscia has one year remaining on his contract with the Angels, but as the Phillies showed with Pete Mackanin, that is no guarantee. Scioscia, though, confirmed he’s returning to the Angels next year and is comfortable doing so in the last year of his deal, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Angels just missed out on the second American League Wild Card slot, finishing the season with an 80-82 record. Scioscia has managed the Angels since 2000, leading his team to the playoffs in six of eight years between 2002-09. The Angels have missed the playoffs in seven of the last eight seasons; they were swept out of the ALDS in 2014 by the Royals.

Many Angels fans have been growing frustrated with the Angels’ lack of playoff success despite having the world’s best baseball player in Mike Trout. So there was some thought that the Angels might shake things up and move on from Scioscia.