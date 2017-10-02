Giancarlo Stanton wants out if the Marlins are rebuilding

Giancarlo Stanton doesn’t want any part of a Miami Marlins rebuild, he tells Jon Heyman. “I don’t want to rebuild. … I’ve lost for seven years,” he said.
Such a rebuild is quite possible given that the Marlins new owners have taken on a lot of debt in the purchase and have signaled that they would be cutting payroll, possibly drastically. Given that Stanton will earn $25 million next year — up from the $14.5 million he made in 2017 — the surrounding case that Miami is likely to put around him will be pretty young and pretty cheap which probably means it’ll be pretty bad.
Stanton is under contract through 2027 with a team option for 2028. He has an opt-out available after 2020, however. If it appears that he’ll exercise it — and if he’s healthy and continues to rake like he did this year, he likely would — the Marlins would be fools not to trade him right now when he’d bring in a boatload of talent in return. This isn’t the NBA where trade demands necessarily carry weight, but Stanton is pretty clearly wanting to be traded.
There will be no shortage of suitors if the Marlins do put him on the block this offseason. There is no team anywhere close to contention that would say no to a slugger coming off of a year in which he hit .281/.376/.631 with 59 homers. He’ll almost certainly be the NL MVP. And he’ll almost certainly have a host of teams bidding for his services.
Big news out of Atlanta a few moments ago as Ken Rosenthal reports that Braves general manager John Coppolella has resigned in the wake of allegations that he breached rules in connection with signings of international players. Special assistant to the GM Gordon Blakeley is also resigning, Rosenthal says.
The specific nature of the infractions are not known yet, but Jeff Passan reports that Major League Baseball has been investigating the Braves in general and Coppolella specifically in recent weeks for a host of issues including international signings and other issues as well. Passan says “MLB was looking into everything from Braves’ int’l operations to its domestic draft to Coppolella’s treatment of Braves employees.” He says there has been considerable infighting in the organization in recent weeks.
There have been few if any external signs of strife with the Braves, apart from maybe the up-in-the-air status of manager Brian Snitker, who some are reported to want to bring back while others do not. What Rosenthal and Passan are talking about here, however, appears to be far broader and far more serious than any difference of baseball opinions. Indeed, it appears to be the sort of thing that could lead to sanctions against the Braves for rules violations.
John Hart, president of baseball operations, will take over as GM on an interim basis while the club looks for a new GM. He said that the Braves are cooperating with MLB’s investigation but that they will have no further comment at this time.
Obviously we will learn more about this in the coming days.