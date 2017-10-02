Athletics plan to pick up Jed Lowrie’s 2018 option

Giancarlo Stanton doesn’t want any part of a Miami Marlins rebuild, he tells Jon Heyman. “I don’t want to rebuild. … I’ve lost for seven years,” he said.

Such a rebuild is quite possible given that the Marlins new owners have taken on a lot of debt in the purchase and have signaled that they would be cutting payroll, possibly drastically. Given that Stanton will earn $25 million next year — up from the $14.5 million he made in 2017 — the surrounding case that Miami is likely to put around him will be pretty young and pretty cheap which probably means it’ll be pretty bad.

Stanton is under contract through 2027 with a team option for 2028. He has an opt-out available after 2020, however. If it appears that he’ll exercise it — and if he’s healthy and continues to rake like he did this year, he likely would — the Marlins would be fools not to trade him right now when he’d bring in a boatload of talent in return. This isn’t the NBA where trade demands necessarily carry weight, but Stanton is pretty clearly wanting to be traded.

There will be no shortage of suitors if the Marlins do put him on the block this offseason. There is no team anywhere close to contention that would say no to a slugger coming off of a year in which he hit .281/.376/.631 with 59 homers. He’ll almost certainly be the NL MVP. And he’ll almost certainly have a host of teams bidding for his services.

