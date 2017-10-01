Video: Pablo Sandoval ends Giants’ season with walk-off home run

Pablo Sandoval fittingly ended the Giants’ 2017 season on Sunday afternoon, drilling a walk-off solo home run in the ninth inning against Padres reliever Phil Maton. Sandoval finished 1-for-4 on the afternoon, also knocking in a run in the second on a ground out.

Sandoval, 31, rejoined the Giants in July, a few days after the Red Sox released him. He spent two and a half turbulent years in Boston, failing to put up the numbers to justify his five-year, $95 million contract. He didn’t hit much better after starting his second stint in San Francisco, batting .224/.263/.359 in 167 plate appearances, but he remains a fan favorite as a crucial member of the 2010-14 Giants that won three championships.

Sandoval’s future is up in the air. He hasn’t been a productive player in three years and now that he’s crossed 30, he may have to settle for a minor league deal to find work in 2018.

Follow @Baer_Bill