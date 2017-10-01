Report: Terry Collins to resign as Mets’ manager, remain with team in front office role

As expected, Terry Collins will resign as the Mets’ manager after Sunday’s season finale against the Phillies, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Collins will remain with the Mets in a front office role.
Collins, 68, managed the Mets for seven seasons, helping the team to a 551-582 (.486) record. The Mets lost the 2015 World Series to the Royals and lost the NL Wild Card game to the Giants the next year.
Ashley noted on Saturday that Robin Ventura and Kevin Long are the early favorites to succeed Collins as manager of the Mets.
Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will undergo athroscopic surgery on his right elbow on Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. It’s a similar procedure to the one he underwent previously.
Per David Wilhelm of the Belleville News-Democrat, the procedure has a six-week recovery period. The Cardinals are expecting Wainwright to be part of the 2018 rotation.
Wainwright, 36, made 23 starts and one relief appearance, putting up a 5.11 ERA with a 96/45 K/BB ratio over 123 1/3 innings. He’s under contract for one more year at $19.5 million.