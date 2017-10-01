Report: Terry Collins to resign as Mets’ manager, remain with team in front office role

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

As expected, Terry Collins will resign as the Mets’ manager after Sunday’s season finale against the Phillies, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Collins will remain with the Mets in a front office role.

Collins, 68, managed the Mets for seven seasons, helping the team to a 551-582 (.486) record. The Mets lost the 2015 World Series to the Royals and lost the NL Wild Card game to the Giants the next year.

Ashley noted on Saturday that Robin Ventura and Kevin Long are the early favorites to succeed Collins as manager of the Mets.

