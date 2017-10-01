Protective netting to be extended at Yankee Stadium this offseason

The Yankees finally announced on Sunday that the team will “significantly expand” protective netting at Yankee Stadium this offseason. The team notes the additional protective netting “will exceed the current guidelines established by the Office of the Commissioner of Major League Baseball.”
Nearly two weeks ago, a young fan was struck by a foul ball and injured at Yankee Stadium, which reinvigorated calls for more protective netting. Many teams took the initiative and announced plans to extend netting at their own stadiums, but the Yankees took their time. According to the announcement, the Yankees consulted with architects, engineers, netting manufacturers, and MLB reps to determine the best and most appropriate type of netting material, color, and installation methods.
Pablo Sandoval fittingly ended the Giants’ 2017 season on Sunday afternoon, drilling a walk-off solo home run in the ninth inning against Padres reliever Phil Maton. Sandoval finished 1-for-4 on the afternoon, also knocking in a run in the second on a ground out.
Sandoval, 31, rejoined the Giants in July, a few days after the Red Sox released him. He spent two and a half turbulent years in Boston, failing to put up the numbers to justify his five-year, $95 million contract. He didn’t hit much better after starting his second stint in San Francisco, batting .224/.263/.359 in 167 plate appearances, but he remains a fan favorite as a crucial member of the 2010-14 Giants that won three championships.
Sandoval’s future is up in the air. He hasn’t been a productive player in three years and now that he’s crossed 30, he may have to settle for a minor league deal to find work in 2018.