CC Sabathia wants to keep pitching in 2018

CC Sabathia may have made his last regular season start in pinstripes, but he’s not ready to call it quits just yet. According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the 37-year-old southpaw intends to pitch in 2018, though the logistics have yet to be worked out. His five year, $142 million contract extension is set to expire this year, and the two sides aren’t expected to seriously discuss his future in the majors until they play out the remainder of the postseason.
Sabathia capped his 2017 run with 5 2/3 shutout innings on Saturday, granting four hits and six strikeouts as he locked down his 14th win of the season against the rival Blue Jays. He’s looking better than he has in five years, bouncing back from a string of losing records, chronic knee pain and 4.00+ ERAs with a 3.69 ERA, 3.0 BB/9 and 7.3 SO/9 over 148 2/3 innings. That hews close to the career stat line he established over nine seasons with the Yankees, a stretch that encompasses a 120-73 record, four postseason runs and three All-Star appearances.
Whatever the future holds, be it a short deal with the Yankees or back-end rotation duties for another club, Sabathia is enjoying his run in New York. “It’s just been fun to be the old guy and sit back and watch these guys do their thing,” he told reporters following Saturday’s 2-1 win.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Cardinals have already begun talks with right-handed reliever Juan Nicasio about a multi-year extension, though no deal is expected to come to fruition until the offseason. The 31-year-old righty was traded to the Cardinals for Phillies’ reliever Eliezer Alvarez in September and stands to earn $3.65 million in 2017 before becoming a free agent this fall.
There’s interest on both sides, Goold adds, which seems obvious given the right-hander’s career-best numbers this year. He made nine appearances for the club over the last month of the season, recording four saves and maintaining a 1.64 ERA, 1.6 BB/9 and 9.0 SO/9 over 11 innings. In back-to-back-to-back stints with the Pirates, Phillies and Cardinals, Nicasio incurred a cumulative 1.4 fWAR — just a smidgen under his career-best 1.8 mark from 2013.
The only potential hitch in a long-term deal is the matter of Nicasio’s role with the team. He converted to a full-time bullpen role earlier in the year and is looking for consistent closing opportunities, whether those come in St. Louis or elsewhere in the league. That’s not something the Cardinals can guarantee, Goold points out, but they may give him more leeway in the bullpen than another major league suitor would be inclined to do.
Of course, it’s not all about the saves. The Cardinals are two seasons removed from their last playoff run and made a concerted effort to go for the division title again this year. It’s not inconceivable that they would be in a position to offer Nicasio a ticket to the playoffs in the near future. “I would definitely like to come back,” Nicasio told reporters on Saturday. “This is a winning franchise and a team that has had a lot of success, and I would like to come back for another year or however long they’d like to extend me and hopefully win a championship.”