Adam Wainwright to undergo arthroscopic elbow surgery on Tuesday

Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will undergo athroscopic surgery on his right elbow on Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. It’s a similar procedure to the one he underwent previously.
Per David Wilhelm of the Belleville News-Democrat, the procedure has a six-week recovery period. The Cardinals are expecting Wainwright to be part of the 2018 rotation.
Wainwright, 36, made 23 starts and one relief appearance, putting up a 5.11 ERA with a 96/45 K/BB ratio over 123 1/3 innings. He’s under contract for one more year at $19.5 million.