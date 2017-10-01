Adam Wainwright to undergo arthroscopic elbow surgery on Tuesday

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will undergo athroscopic surgery on his right elbow on Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. It’s a similar procedure to the one he underwent previously.

Per David Wilhelm of the Belleville News-Democrat, the procedure has a six-week recovery period. The Cardinals are expecting Wainwright to be part of the 2018 rotation.

Wainwright, 36, made 23 starts and one relief appearance, putting up a 5.11 ERA with a 96/45 K/BB ratio over 123 1/3 innings. He’s under contract for one more year at $19.5 million.

Follow @Baer_Bill