Report: Robin Ventura and Kevin Long are early favorites for Mets’ managerial position

Mets’ manager Terry Collins hasn’t been ousted from his position just yet, but there’s plenty of reason to think the club will be courting other candidates when his contract expires this offseason. Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the search for a replacement is expected to last into November, with former White Sox’ skipper Robin Ventura and current hitting coach Kevin Long as early favorites for the role.
Ventura, 50, hasn’t seen the inside of the Mets’ home dugout since he last suited up for them in 2001. He managed the White Sox for five straight seasons from 2012 to 2016, guiding them to a second-place finish with a 85-77 record in 2012 before watching the team stumble to four consecutive losing records. Despite his lack of success with Chicago, the Mets reportedly want someone with ties to the organization, and Ventura’s career .260/.360/.468 line with the Mets happens to meet that criteria.
Kevin Long never made it to the big leagues with the Mets — or any other club, for that matter. His professional playing career came to its natural end after an eight-year run in the Royals’ system, and he transitioned to a full-time role in coaching and managing in 1997. Well before he joined the Mets’ coaching staff in 2014, Long spent two seasons managing the Royals’ High-A Wilmington Blue Rocks and Short-Season Single-A Spokane Indians, leading the latter to their 15th Northwest League championship in 1999.
It’s still unclear who will gain an edge in the process, especially as the Mets haven’t officially severed ties with Collins. Former Mets’ infielder Alex Cora is also rumored to be in the running for the position, as well as former third base coach Chip Hale, bench coach Bob Geren and Rays’ third base coach Charlie Montoyo. Ventura and Long are the only named candidates with managerial experience so far.
The race for the AL East championship finally came to an end on Saturday afternoon, as the Red Sox sewed up the division with a 6-3 win over the 100-win Astros. Drew Pomeranz led the way with his fourth quality start of the month, firing one run, two walks and three strikeouts over six strong innings.
The Astros only managed to put one runner in scoring position during the first six innings, but Jose Altuve singled to lead off the seventh and Carson Smith promptly gave up three back-to-back-to-back base hits after replacing Pomeranz, allowing Evan Gattis and Yuli Gurriel to plate a pair of runs and snap the shutout attempt. David Price, who was rumored to be sitting out of Saturday’s game, entered to get all three outs of the inning and closed out the seventh with a three-pitch strikeout to George Springer.
The Astros’ rally barely made a dent against the Red Sox’ five-run drive, however. The offense combined for five runs in the fourth and fifth innings, forcing Lance McCullers Jr. off the mound during his last start of the regular season. He issued five runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings, including Rafael Devers‘ RBI double (his 13th of the year) and Mitch Moreland‘s two-RBI double (his 34th of the year).
Mookie Betts and Brian McCann traded solo home runs in the last few innings of the game, but the Red Sox held on to a three-run advantage for the win and the division title. Craig Kimbrel manned the ninth inning, allowing a home run and double before striking out the side to quash the Astros’ chances of tying their franchise 102-win record.
With the Red Sox’ win, the Twins are set to face off against the Yankees in Tuesday’s AL wild card game. Given their 93-68 record, however, the Sox won’t be looking at any home field advantage in the playoffs, barring an upset of the Indians’ ALDS matchup. The Astros’ 100-61 record guarantees them home field advantage in the ALDS, while the Indians’ 101-59 record gives them home field advantage through the rest of the postseason.