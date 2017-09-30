Mike Trout has 200 home runs already

Mike Trout is in a class of his own. He’s racked up 54.7 Wins Above Replacement in his first seven major league seasons and collected two MVP honors after leading the league in runs scored in 2014 and 2016. He can reliably be counted on to deliver 20-30 home runs every year and has been decorated with six consecutive All-Star nominations. It goes without saying that his resume is extensive, and a 46-day stint on the disabled list hardly seems to have slowed him down at all. On Friday, he blew past another milestone with his 200th career home run.

Trout lost little time getting the Angels on the board. He took a 2-1 changeup from Marco Gonzalez and deposited it in center field to give the team a 1-0 lead in the first:

It’s the 32nd dinger of Trout’s season and the 200th since his big league debut in 2011. Not only did he become the third Angels player to reach 200 career home runs with the club, but he’s the fourth American League slugger to do so by his age-26 season. The other three to replicate the feat? Oh, just Mickey Mantle, Jimmie Foxx and Alex Rodriguez.

Trout’s home run holds up against the greats, but it didn’t hold off the Mariners for long. Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager went back-to-back with solo homers in the fourth, and Robinson Cano and Mike Zunino tacked on another three insurance runs with an RBI single and two-RBI homer, respectively. The Angels currently trail the Mariners 5-2 in the top of the seventh inning.

In the meantime, you can gawk at Trout’s pretty, pretty home run spray chart here:

Mike Trout with his 200th career HR… What a lovely spray chart 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/lqthVoh5nt — Daren Willman (@darenw) September 30, 2017

