Danny Duffy to undergo elbow surgery

Royals’ left-hander Danny Duffy will undergo elbow surgery on Tuesday, per Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star. It’s expected to be a relatively minor procedure to remove loose bodies in his elbow and should allow Duffy to make a full recovery before spring training in 2018.
Duffy completed his seventh campaign with the Royals on Thursday, earning his 10th loss of the season with 4 1/3 innings of six-hit, four-run ball against the Tigers. The 28-year-old lefty spent close to two months on the disabled list with various injuries, including a left oblique strain and flexor-pronator strain in his elbow. He never fully recovered from the bout of inflammation in his left elbow and finalized his season stat line with a 3.81 ERA, 2.5 BB/9 and 8.0 SO/9 over 146 1/3 innings.
The good news: Duffy should be on track to re-enter the Royals’ rotation in 2018, barring any unforeseen setbacks. Hopefully, it’ll be a turnaround for the southpaw after chronic injuries and multiple surgeries ate away at his playing time over the last seven years. He signed a five-year, $65 million extension with the club back in January and is slated to receive $14 million next season.
Matt Cain took the mound for his final career start on Saturday afternoon. His 13-year run with the Giants has been buoyed by flashes of brilliance, from his contributions during three championship runs to the perfect game he executed against the Astros in 2012, and no matter his stat line on Saturday, it was bound to be an emotional day. Given his startling downturn over the past five seasons, no one would have blamed the veteran right-hander had he imploded yet again, mirroring some of the 9+ run, three-inning outings he weathered earlier in the year. Instead, the Giants were treated to a vintage performance from their former ace.
Cain dazzled the Padres’ end-of-season lineup (admittedly, not an impressive feat in and of itself), spitting four strikeouts, two hits and a walk over five scoreless innings. He retired the first six batters in order before allowing a leadoff single to Hunter Renfroe in the third, but induced three quick outs to end the threat and didn’t allow another batter past first base for the rest of his start.
It looked like Cain’s career finale was doomed to end on a sour note after he issued a four-pitch walk to Cory Spangenberg in the fifth. Giants’ skipper Bruce Bochy approached the mound, incurring a stream of boos from the crowd, but ultimately decided to leave the rest of the inning to his starter. Cain didn’t disappoint, inducing a fly out from Renfroe, whiffing Austin Hedges on four pitches and getting Jhoulys Chacin to ground out to end the inning.
The 32-year-old tipped his cap to the crowd as he walked off the mound, then tossed it into the stands. He wouldn’t take the win — Wil Myers‘ game-tying home run took care of that in the sixth — but there was no more fitting footnote to an incredible career.