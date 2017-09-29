G

The call to move Gary Sanchez to DH grows louder

By Craig CalcaterraSep 29, 2017, 8:44 AM EDT
Last night the Yankees lost and lost big. The biggest culprit in the loss was Sonny Gray and the bullpen imploding to allow seven runs in the fifth inning. Two of those runs, however, scored on a wild pitch and a passed ball, respectively.

You know what that means, right? Yep, the call to move Gary Sanchez from behind the plate and the DH slot for the playoffs grows louder. From John Harper at the Daily News:

Suddenly a thorny problem that won’t go away is once again complicating matters for Joe Girardi, perhaps forcing him to choose between his heart and his head next week when it comes to his catcher . . . Joe Girardi shouldn’t take that chance. Not when he can keep [Gary] Sanchez’s bat in the lineup as the DH and have Austin Romine, a more skilled defensive catcher, behind the plate.

No, Sanchez did not cover himself with glory last night, as even the wild pitch was one which I presume most catchers would’ve blocked better. But with the acknowledgement that Sanchez has defensive issues when it comes to blocking pitches — he leads the league in passed balls — it’d be madness to put Romine behind the plate — and let him take a bat to the plate — in a one-and-done game as Harper suggests.

Austin Romine may be a fine young man, but he’s not a major league hitter. On the year he’s batting .220/.276/.295. And that’s actually deceptive. Since Sanchez came off the DL in May and resumed his starting position, Romine has hit a execrable.187/.249/.241. He’s a complete and utter offensive liability.

He’s no more a complete defensive catcher than Sanchez is either, by the way. Yes, he’s a better pitch blocker, but he’s only caught three of 28 base stealers this season, which is a 10.7% rate. Sanchez, in contrast, has a cannon for an arm and has nailed 38% of potential base stealers. If Twins pitchers would love to see Austin Romine take up one of the lineup slots for the Yankees in the Wild Card game, Byron Buxton would be positively over the moon to see him behind the dish if he reaches first base.

While I would strongly consider putting Romine in as a defensive replacement in the event a playoff game was close, there were runners on and, say, Dellin Betances was coming on to get a tough out, you do not give him three or four at bats at the expense of whoever the Yankees would otherwise use as a DH (Matt Holliday? Chase Headley? Aaron Hicks in the outfield with Aaron Judge DHing?). Yes, it would be bad for a run to score or a runner to advance due to a Gary Sanchez mistake. But it’s far more likely that a Yankees run won’t score or a Yankees runner won’t advance if it’s left up to Austin Romine with a bat in his hand.

 

Terry Collins’ relationship with the Mets’ front office has been dysfunctional as all get-out

By Craig CalcaterraSep 29, 2017, 9:14 AM EDT
It’s not a secret that Terry Collins is going to be out as Mets manager when his contract is up after Sunday’s game. But we learned yesterday that he might’ve been fired any number of times before now, but wasn’t because Mets owner Fred Wilpon personally stuck up for him in defense of his son’s and his general manager’s efforts to oust him.

That comes in this fascinating Marc Carig story at Newsday, which describes the years of dysfunction in the Mets’ front office. The short version: team president Jeff Wilpon and general manager Sandy Alderson have almost no relationship with Collins, who they feel stopped carrying out their vision and stopped listening to them some time ago. On multiple occasions, Carig reports, they wanted to fire Collins, but the elder Wilpon has stepped in to protect Collins, who he likes.

As with most cases of office politics, this one is likely complicated, and as with most Mets stories, the unpopular Jeff Wilpon plays a key role. No matter what you think of him, however, Carig’s reporting suggests pretty strongly that Collins has not listened to the team’s baseball operations people.

No matter where you come down on all of that, it’s hard to deny that Collins’ time in Queens should probably be over. But, as this is the Mets, it’s not at all surprising that his tenure is ending with public sniping and drama. That’s just what the Mets do.