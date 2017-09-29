Phillies fire manager Pete Mackanin

Earlier this week Pete Mackanin said he had no idea if the Philadelphia Phillies were going to bring him back as manager next season. Now he know: nope. Mackanin has been fired.

Mackanin is still under contract for 2018 by virtue of an extension he was given in May. He will finish the season’s final weekend in the dugout and will remain with the team as an assistant to the general manager.

Mackanin was 64-95 with a rebuilding Phillies team this year, but there was marked improvement as the season wore on. The club was 29-58 at the All-Star break and 35-37 in the second half, mostly thanks to some key callups of prospects that will be a part of the next contending team in Philly. They’ll have someone else at the helm, however.

Overall Mackanin was 172-237 with Philly. He’s 225-290 for his career, having had earlier stints as an interim manager with the Pirates and Reds.

