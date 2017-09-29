Charlie Blackmon has the most single-season RBI by a leadoff hitter

Two days after notching his 100th RBI of the year, Rockies’ slugger Charlie Blackmon did it again. This time, his two-run shot off of the Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu cemented his spot in the history books, lifting him to 102 RBI for the most single-season RBI by any major-league leadoff hitter.

Blackmon came through for the club in the second inning, tagging a 3-2 changeup from Ryu and postmarking it an estimated 454 feet into the second deck of the right field bleachers in Coors Field:

Technically, the 31-year-old centerfielder only needed 101 RBI to eclipse the standing record, which was established by Darin Erstad with the 2000 Angels.

The blast capped a five-run lead for the Rockies, building on a pair of first-inning homers by Nolan Arenado and Mark Reynolds. Justin Turner put an end to the shutout with an RBI single in the third, but the Dodgers still trail the Rockies 7-1 in the fifth after Trevor Story clubbed a two-RBI home run of his own. The Rockies will need a win — and a Brewers’ loss — to clinch a wild card berth.

Postseason or no postseason, it’s been a career year for Blackmon. He entered Friday with a .328/.598/.995 batting line, including 36 home runs and a career-best 208 hits and 14 triples.

