Charlie Blackmon has the most single-season RBI by a leadoff hitter

By Ashley VarelaSep 29, 2017, 9:54 PM EDT
Two days after notching his 100th RBI of the year, Rockies’ slugger Charlie Blackmon did it again. This time, his two-run shot off of the Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu cemented his spot in the history books, lifting him to 102 RBI for the most single-season RBI by any major-league leadoff hitter.

Blackmon came through for the club in the second inning, tagging a 3-2 changeup from Ryu and postmarking it an estimated 454 feet into the second deck of the right field bleachers in Coors Field:

Technically, the 31-year-old centerfielder only needed 101 RBI to eclipse the standing record, which was established by Darin Erstad with the 2000 Angels.

The blast capped a five-run lead for the Rockies, building on a pair of first-inning homers by Nolan Arenado and Mark Reynolds. Justin Turner put an end to the shutout with an RBI single in the third, but the Dodgers still trail the Rockies 7-1 in the fifth after Trevor Story clubbed a two-RBI home run of his own. The Rockies will need a win — and a Brewers’ loss — to clinch a wild card berth.

Postseason or no postseason, it’s been a career year for Blackmon. He entered Friday with a .328/.598/.995 batting line, including 36 home runs and a career-best 208 hits and 14 triples.

Hisashi Iwakuma underwent shoulder surgery

By Ashley VarelaSep 29, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT
Mariners’ right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma has undergone arthroscopic shoulder debridement surgery, the club announced Friday. The procedure was performed on Wednesday and is expected to sideline the starter through the next five months, at which point he’s expected to start throwing off the mound again. He hasn’t appeared in a big league game since May, when he was initially diagnosed with a bout of right shoulder inflammation.

Needless to say, this isn’t how Iwakuma envisioned his return to Seattle when he signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Mariners in 2015. He produced a career-best 16 wins and 4.12 ERA with the club in 2016, but his 2017 season was derailed in just six starts after he compiled a 4.35 ERA, 3.5 BB/9 and 4.6 SO/9 over 31 innings. He’s scheduled to hit free agency this fall and is likely looking at a minor league deal somewhere, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.

While Iwakuma’s major league future is still up in the air, the 36-year-old hurler said he wants to return in 2018 to “give back to everyone.” Hopefully, he’ll still have a platform to do that.

I underwent shoulder cleaning surgery. The surgery was operated successfully so I’m relieved! I’ll do my best to rehabilitate for the return of new season. The surgery was done in one day so my family came to support me and my wife became a private nurse! (^_^) At the time of surgery, I’m truly thankful to the Seattle Mariners, its team of trainers, Tony of the Mariners’ interpreter, and my agents for the great support. I would like to give back to everyone by pitching on the mound next season. Thank you very much for your continuous support to all the fans! I’ll do my best to come back! (*^^*) . 肩のクリーニング手術をしました。 無事に終わり、安心しました！ 来シーズンの復帰に向けてリハビリしっかり頑張ります。 アメリカは日帰り手術なので、家族もサポートしに同行してくれて、嫁さんが専属看護師になってくれています(^_^) 手術に際して、マリナーズやマリナーズのトレーナー陣はじめ、マリナーズの通訳のトニーさん、エージェントにもお世話になり、感謝しています！ 来シーズン、メジャーのマウンドに立つ事で皆さんに恩返ししたいと思います。 ファンの皆さんもいつも激励をありがとうございます！ 頑張ります(*^^*)

