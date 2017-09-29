Carl Crawford: at home, being paid not to play

Carl Crawford, as you know, is out of baseball. He has been since mid-2016, in fact, even though he’s still being paid pursuant to the contract he signed with the Red Sox prior to the 2011 season. That deal is in its last year and is paying him $21.9 million this season.
Scott Miller of Bleacher Report caught up with Crawford at his home near Houston recently. He seems to be at peace with his career being over. He owns a barbecue restaurant and his back yard is a playground of trampolines and four-wheelers and stuff. It’s not a bad life.
Crawford talks openly — more openly than you tend to hear guys who are out of the game — about his physical breakdown after he left the Rays for Boston. He also talks about his unhappiness with Boston and acknowledges that all of the barbs he threw back that way after being traded to Los Angeles were ultimately negative things that he has moved past. He likewise talks about the dilemma he has this postseason: cheering for his most recent teammates with the Dodgers or cheering for his longtime manager and baseball mentor, Joe Maddon.
It’s not a secret that Terry Collins is going to be out as Mets manager when his contract is up after Sunday’s game. But we learned yesterday that he might’ve been fired any number of times before now, but wasn’t because Mets owner Fred Wilpon personally stuck up for him in defense of his son’s and his general manager’s efforts to oust him.
That comes in this fascinating Marc Carig story at Newsday, which describes the years of dysfunction in the Mets’ front office. The short version: team president Jeff Wilpon and general manager Sandy Alderson have almost no relationship with Collins, who they feel stopped carrying out their vision and stopped listening to them some time ago. On multiple occasions, Carig reports, they wanted to fire Collins, but the elder Wilpon has stepped in to protect Collins, who he likes.
As with most cases of office politics, this one is likely complicated, and as with most Mets stories, the unpopular Jeff Wilpon plays a key role. No matter what you think of him, however, Carig’s reporting suggests pretty strongly that Collins has not listened to the team’s baseball operations people.
No matter where you come down on all of that, it’s hard to deny that Collins’ time in Queens should probably be over. But, as this is the Mets, it’s not at all surprising that his tenure is ending with public sniping and drama. That’s just what the Mets do.