Video: Giancarlo Stanton hits home run No. 58 [Update: and 59]

Update: Stanton hit No. 59, a two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth inning off of Rex Brothers.

Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was looking like a sure bet to reach 60 home runs, but he hit the skids these last few days, going a homerless 2-for-14 in the final game of a three-game set in Arizona and all three games at Coors Field against the Rockies.

Stanton got back on track on Thursday evening, blasting his 58th home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth inning at home against Braves starter Julio Teheran. The Marlins were already leading 4-0 and the bases were empty with two outs when Stanton lifted a first-pitch breaking ball out to left-center field.

The Marlins have three more games remaining against the Braves before the season ends, but hitting two more home runs in three games is certainly something Stanton is capable of doing. Along with the major league-best 58 home runs, Stanton is batting .277/.374/.630 with 127 RBI and 120 runs scored in 676 plate appearances.

