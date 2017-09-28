Rangers to pick up Martin Perez’s 2018 option

Martin Perez says he was informed by the Rangers that his 2018 option will be exercised, MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan reports. The option is worth $6 million and had a $2.45 million buyout.

Perez, 26, is completing his sixth season in the majors. Across 31 starts, he has a 4.83 ERA with a 113/61 K/BB ratio over 179 innings. The former top prospect has not quite lived up to expectations but has at least been able to have two full, healthy seasons in 2016-17.

Perez inked a four-year, $12.5 million contract extension with the Rangers in November 2013. The deal included three option years for 2018-20. His 2019 option is worth $7.5 million with a $750,000 buyout and his 2020 option is worth $9 million with a $250,000 buyout.

