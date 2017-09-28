Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Rangers to pick up Martin Perez’s 2018 option

By Bill BaerSep 28, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT
Martin Perez says he was informed by the Rangers that his 2018 option will be exercised, MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan reports. The option is worth $6 million and had a $2.45 million buyout.

Perez, 26, is completing his sixth season in the majors. Across 31 starts, he has a 4.83 ERA with a 113/61 K/BB ratio over 179 innings. The former top prospect has not quite lived up to expectations but has at least been able to have two full, healthy seasons in 2016-17.

Perez inked a four-year, $12.5 million contract extension with the Rangers in November 2013. The deal included three option years for 2018-20. His 2019 option is worth $7.5 million with a $750,000 buyout and his 2020 option is worth $9 million with a $250,000 buyout.

Carlos Rodon underwent shoulder surgery, could miss some of 2018 season

By Bill BaerSep 28, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT
White Sox starter Carlos Rodon underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder on Wednesday, CSN Chicago’s Dan Hayes reports. Doctors discovered significant bursitis and gave Rodon a general timetable of six to eight months, which means he may miss some of the 2018 season.

Rodon, 22, made 12 starts between June 28 and September 2. He posted a 4.15 ERA with a 76/31 K/BB ratio over 69 1/3 innings.

Rodon will enter his first of four years of arbitration eligibility this offseason, so the White Sox will have control of him through 2021. Given that the club will most likely not be competitive in 2018, they have plenty of incentive not to rush him back.