Rangers shut down Adrian Beltre

By Craig CalcaterraSep 28, 2017, 10:35 AM EDT
Now that the Rangers have been eliminated from contention, they have shut down their third baseman, Adrian Beltre for the final weekend of the season.

It was a weird year for Beltre. He hit magnificently when he was in, posting a line of .311/.382/.533 with 17 homers and 71 RBI. He also picked up his 3,000th career hit. Still, Beltre called it his “most disappointing season” due to the injuries he has suffered. He started late due to an injured quad and missed a lot of time late with an injured hamstring. In all, he’s played only 93 games. The shutdown now is an acknowledgment that, even though he’s been active, he’s not been at 100%.

Next year will be the second year on a two-year contract extension Beltre signed and he’ll be paid $18 million. He’ll turn 39 in April. Whether or not he’ll remain with the Rangers after 2018 — or even if he’ll last the whole 2018 season with them — is up in the air. It mostly depends on whether the Rangers look to rebuild or if they’ll simply reload and try to compete again. At the moment the signs suggest the latter course, not the former. Either way, Beltre has 5/10 rights, meaning that he’d have to approve any trade.

Age gets all players eventually. At the moment, it seems to be getting to Beltre far less than most players with his mileage, at least in terms of his productivity when healthy. How much it impacts how often he can be on the field going forward will be what impacts what the Rangers and he decide his future will be most of all.

Major League Baseball sets a new strikeout record for the tenth year in a row

By Craig CalcaterraSep 28, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT
For the 10th year and a row, Major League Baseball has set a new record for most strikeouts in a season. At the close of last night’s games, the total sat at 39,168. Last year the old record of 38,982 was set.

Individually speaking, Aaron Judge leads all hitters with 204 strikeouts and he’s likely to finish in the top two in the MVP voting, so it’s not like strikeouts are an absolute bar to individual success in the big leagues anymore.

It’s not fatal on a team level either, as the Milwaukee Brewers top the majors with 1,537 strikeouts and still have a chance to make the playoffs as we enter the season’s final weekend. At the same time, however, the team with the least number of strikeouts is the AL West champion Houston Astros, who have 1,050. The next four teams behind the Brewers are all out of the playoffs. The team with the second fewest Ks are the Indians, who have the best record in the American League.

At the same time, the top eight teams in pitching strikeouts are all heading to the playoffs. The team with the second-fewest pitching strikeouts are the Minnesota Twins, who clinched the Wild Card last night. No other team in the bottom 12 of team strikeouts is playoff bound.

The lesson here, of course, is that baseball takes a lot of skills to play well. You can do a bad thing like strike out quite often as long as you do a bunch of other things well.