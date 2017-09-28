Previewing Thursday’s meaningful baseball

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Two teams clinched their playoff tickets last night: the Cubs and Twins. There’s still a bit more meaningful baseball left to be played, though. Here’s what’s on the line on Thursday.

AL East (92-66 Red Sox lead 89-69 Yankees by three games)

Rays @ Yankees, 7:05 PM EDT – Jake Faria vs. Sonny Gray

Astros @ Red Sox, 7:10 PM EDT – Brad Peacock vs. Eduardo Rodriguez

The Red Sox can clinch tonight with a win and a Yankees loss.

NL Wild Card (86-73 Rockies lead 83-75 Brewers by 2.5 games, 82-76 Cardinals by 3.5 games)

The Rockies are off Thursday, so they can’t clinch today. However, the Cardinals can be eliminated today with a loss to the Cubs. The Rockies will need any combination of two wins and two Brewer losses to knock the Brewers out.

AL Home Field Advantage (100-59 Indians lead 98-60 Astros by 1.5 games)

The Indians won on Thursday afternoon, so the Astros will try to keep pace tonight.

World Series HFA (102-57 Dodgers lead Indians by two games)

The Dodgers are off today and the Indians already played, so nothing will change tonight.

