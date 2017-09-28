Nicky Delmonico hits walkoff home run for White Sox, clinches second Wild Card for Twins

On Wednesday night, Twins fans were White Sox fans. The Twins didn’t take care of their own business, falling to the Indians 4-2. But if the White Sox beat the Angels, they would clinch the second American League Wild Card slot.
The White Sox took a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning, but it was quickly erased by a Kole Calhoun three-run home run in the fifth. Andrelton Simmons hit an RBi single in the top of the sixth to give the Angels the lead back, and the White Sox promptly responded as Tim Anderson locked the game back up at four apiece with an RBI single of his own.
The game went into extra innings, but Nicky Delmonico ended the Angels’ postseason hopes and clinched them on the behalf of the Twins with a walk-off two-run home run to right field off of Blake Parker.
The Twins have become the first team to reach the playoffs the season after losing 100 games. Assuming the Red Sox win the AL East — they lead by three games — the Twins will face the Yankees in New York on Tuesday for the American League Wild Card game. The winner of that will play either the Indians or Astros.
The Cubs clinched the NL Central on Wednesday evening, defeating the Cardinals 5-1 in St. Louis. It marks the club’s second consecutive division title and third consecutive playoff appearance.
The Cubs trailed the Cardinals 1-0 through six innings, but broke out in the seventh against starter Michael Wacha. Addison Russell belted a three-run home run and Jason Heyward hit an RBI double. After walking Rene Rivera, Wacha was lifted, but Tommy La Stella added an RBI double of his own to make it 5-1.
John Lackey pitched six effective innings for the Cubs, giving up just the one run on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Pedro Strop worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning. Hector Rondon, Brian Duensing, and Carl Edwards, Jr. combined to load the bases in the eighth inning, but managed to escape with no damage. Wade Davis sealed the deal in the ninth, working around a two-out double.
The Brewers fell behind 6-0 to the Reds after three innings, so the Cubs likely would’ve clinched anyway on Wednesday, but I’m sure they’re happy to have taken care of their own business and had the ability to celebrate on the field.
The Cubs will prepare for an NLDS matchup against the Nationals, as the Dodgers will play the winner of the Wild Card game.