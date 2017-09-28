Nicky Delmonico hits walkoff home run for White Sox, clinches second Wild Card for Twins

On Wednesday night, Twins fans were White Sox fans. The Twins didn’t take care of their own business, falling to the Indians 4-2. But if the White Sox beat the Angels, they would clinch the second American League Wild Card slot.

The White Sox took a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning, but it was quickly erased by a Kole Calhoun three-run home run in the fifth. Andrelton Simmons hit an RBi single in the top of the sixth to give the Angels the lead back, and the White Sox promptly responded as Tim Anderson locked the game back up at four apiece with an RBI single of his own.

The game went into extra innings, but Nicky Delmonico ended the Angels’ postseason hopes and clinched them on the behalf of the Twins with a walk-off two-run home run to right field off of Blake Parker.

The Twins have become the first team to reach the playoffs the season after losing 100 games. Assuming the Red Sox win the AL East — they lead by three games — the Twins will face the Yankees in New York on Tuesday for the American League Wild Card game. The winner of that will play either the Indians or Astros.

