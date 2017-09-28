MLB issues statement after Wiz Khalifa endorses marijuana legalization

There’s a headline I didn’t think I’d ever write. Rapper Wiz Khalifa threw out the first pitch at PNC Park on Wednesday prior to the game between the Orioles and Pirates. Khalifa wore a shirt that, as seen above, reads, “Legalize It.” Khalifa was also photographed making a hand gesture as if he were smoking.

Major League Baseball didn’t take too kindly to that and issued a statement. Via Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the statement read, “Marijuana is [a prohibited] substance in all of our drug programs. It’s unfortunate this situation occurred. The Pirates have informed us that this should not have happened.”

It’s ironic writing about MLB’s statement as I watch a game between the Reds and Brewers being played at Miller Park. The stadium’s naming rights are owned by a beer company. Just saying.

Update: Craig’s comment was better than mine, so I’m including it.

MLB upset that guy who released an album called "Rolling Papers" six years ago endorses weed at ballpark. https://t.co/vCr39jCfO9 — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) September 28, 2017

