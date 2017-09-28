Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Leonys Martin robs Paul DeJong of a game-tying home run, eliminates Cardinals from NL Wild Card race

By Bill BaerSep 28, 2017, 11:20 PM EDT
On Wednesday, Leonys Martin caught the final out in center field as the Cubs clinched the NL Central with a 5-1 win over the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. On Thursday, Martin again caught the final out, this time robbing Paul DeJong of a game-tying solo home run, eliminating the Cardinals out of NL Wild Card contention in the process.

The Cubs scored first as Ian Happ drilled a solo home run off of Lance Lynn in the first inning. Dexter Fowler tied the game at one apiece in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI ground out. The game remained knotted at 1-1 into the 11th inning until the Cubs’ Taylor Davis knocked in a run with a double.

In the bottom of the 11th, Cubs reliever Jen-Ho Tseng got two quick outs, getting Fowler to strike out and Jose Martinez to fly out to Martin in center. Tseng then threw a 1-1 93 MPH fastball to DeJong, who crushed it to straightaway center field, but Martin tracked the ball and timed his leap to bring the ball back from beyond the fence to seal the Cubs’ 2-1 victory. Tough to have your playoffs dashed in a more heartbreaking way.

The Brewers beat the Reds 4-3 on Thursday, gaining a half-game on the idle Rockies for the second NL Wild Card slot. They’re two games behind with three games left in the regular season. The Cubs, meanwhile, will take on the Nationals in the NLDS.

Video: Giancarlo Stanton hits home run No. 58 [Update: and 59]

By Bill BaerSep 28, 2017, 9:44 PM EDT
Update: Stanton hit No. 59, a two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth inning off of Rex Brothers.

*

Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was looking like a sure bet to reach 60 home runs, but he hit the skids these last few days, going a homerless 2-for-14 in the final game of a three-game set in Arizona and all three games at Coors Field against the Rockies.

Stanton got back on track on Thursday evening, blasting his 58th home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth inning at home against Braves starter Julio Teheran. The Marlins were already leading 4-0 and the bases were empty with two outs when Stanton lifted a first-pitch breaking ball out to left-center field.

The Marlins have three more games remaining against the Braves before the season ends, but hitting two more home runs in three games is certainly something Stanton is capable of doing. Along with the major league-best 58 home runs, Stanton is batting .277/.374/.630 with 127 RBI and 120 runs scored in 676 plate appearances.