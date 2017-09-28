Judge sides with Albert Pujols, who was sued by his cousin for defamation

TMZ reports that a judge sided with Angels DH Albert Pujols and threw out a defamation lawsuit filed by Pujols’ cousin Wilfrido against Albert last year.
Wilfrido and his older brother were involved in a police chase back in 2007 that ended up killing another man. Wilfrido was cleared of wrongdoing, though his brother — the driver — had been using drugs and alcohol. The mother of the victim sent an email to Pujols’ foundation in 2014 which accused him and his wife of financially aiding the brothers. Pujols’ wife, Diedre, responded by writing, “These two young men have ruined many lives.” The mother posted the statement to her Facebook page publicly. Wilfrido says that statement made by Diedre ruined his reputation and helped derail his baseball career. Wilfrido wanted $27 million. He won’t be receiving anything.
Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was looking like a sure bet to reach 60 home runs, but he hit the skids these last few days, going a homerless 2-for-14 in the final game of a three-game set in Arizona and all three games at Coors Field against the Rockies.
Stanton got back on track on Thursday evening, blasting his 58th home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth inning at home against Braves starter Julio Teheran. The Marlins were already leading 4-0 and the bases were empty with two outs when Stanton lifted a first-pitch breaking ball out to left-center field.
The Marlins have three more games remaining against the Braves before the season ends, but hitting two more home runs in three games is certainly something Stanton is capable of doing. Along with the major league-best 58 home runs, Stanton is batting .277/.374/.630 with 127 RBI and 120 runs scored in 676 plate appearances.