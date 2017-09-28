John Lackey may be retiring

Jon Lester may have spilled the beans on John Lackey‘s post-2017 plans.

Last night the Chicago Cubs clinched the NL Central, and during the postgame celebration Lester had this to say about his teammate:

“He’s one of the best teammates, one of the best people, I’ve ever got to play with. Tonight was probably his last regular-season start. Here’s to one hell of a career!”

Except, of course, Lackey has made no such announcement about his career. When asked about Lester’s comments, he said he’d talk to his teammates on the bus.

Lackey, 38, will be a free agent at the end of this season, as his two-year $32 million deal with the Cubs expires. In 2017 he was 12-11 with a 4.56 ERA (ERA+ 95) with a K/BB ratio of 148/53 in 169.2 innings across 30 starts. He leads the NL in home runs allowed with 36. Overall he’s pitched in 15 seasons, winning 188 games. He has three World Series rings already by virtue of his service with the 2002 Angels, 2013 Red Sox and 2016 Cubs.

